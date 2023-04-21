Photo: Jaime Crawford / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lashawn Thompson died while in custody at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. The 35-year-old’s family claims he was eaten alive by bed bugs and lice after bite marks were found covering his body. Now, NFL free agent and activist Colin Kaepernick is stepping in to lend Thompson’s loved ones assistance.

A Fulton County medical examiner’s initial autopsy report listed Thompson’s official cause of death as “undetermined,” but did note an “extremely severe” bug infestation that could have contributed to other health issues. Yesterday (April 20), it was announced that Kaepernick would fund a second autopsy. The former San Francisco 49ers athlete contacted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the victim’s family, in regards to getting accurate details on Thompson’s passing.

Michael Harper, who is also legally representing Thompson’s relatives, said, “The cell he was in was not fit for a diseased animal. This is inexcusable and it’s deplorable.” After apologizing to the 35-year-old’s loved ones, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat released a statement. “The type of infestations that contributed to Mr. Thompson’s death are going to be a recurring problem in a jail where hundreds of detainees do not have cells and have to sleep on the floor,” he confessed. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff has also taken action by launching an investigation into the facility where Thompson died as well as two other county jails.

This tragedy won’t be the first time Kaepernick has aided victims’ families. According to Sports Illustrated, in 2022, the former quarterback revealed he would cover the cost of multiple independent investigations through his Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative. The timing could not have been more perfect for Jennifer Schmidt, a California resident whose father died shortly after he was taken into custody. “I didn’t believe my dad just went to jail and died,” she said before confessing she did not have enough money to look into the matter further. “I just couldn’t afford it. I was discouraged. I was like: I’m gonna have to depend on what the county says,” she added.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Jemele Hill believes the NFL hates and resents Colin Kaepernick

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson's dad condemns investigation: Y'all put a hole in this father's heart"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Ahmaud Arbery's mother plans meeting with Ralph Yarl to offer support

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Tyre Nichols' family files a civil lawsuit against all parties believed to be responsible for his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Halftime Report | NIL teams seek to level the playing field with financial literacy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  04.19.2023

Akron grand jury declines to file criminal charges against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Alabama shooting victims identified as search for killer continues

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Damar Hamlin fully cleared to play in NFL following cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Lavar Ball believes in using sports as a vehicle to Black ownership

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.18.2023

Derek Chauvin's murder conviction upheld by Minnesota appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Colin Kaepernick
Police Brutality
RIP
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

3 more suspects arrested and charged in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Jemele Hill believes the NFL hates and resents Colin Kaepernick

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.20.2023

Alabama teens charged with murder in birthday party shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson's dad condemns investigation: Y'all put a hole in this father's heart"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Ahmaud Arbery's mother plans meeting with Ralph Yarl to offer support

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Tyre Nichols' family files a civil lawsuit against all parties believed to be responsible for his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Halftime Report | NIL teams seek to level the playing field with financial literacy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  04.19.2023

Akron grand jury declines to file criminal charges against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Alabama shooting victims identified as search for killer continues

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Damar Hamlin fully cleared to play in NFL following cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Lavar Ball believes in using sports as a vehicle to Black ownership

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.18.2023

Derek Chauvin's murder conviction upheld by Minnesota appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More