Back in March, Dizzy Wright dropped off his latest body of work, Live at Daddy Macs, a 14-song effort with additional features from Problem, T’d Bxnk$, and JasonMartin. One particular standout from the project was “When The Hate Come,” a Mike & Keys-produced effort that sees the Las Vegas emcee updating fans on his never-ending grind.

“Don’t compare me to my first-week ticket sales, if the fans determine your worth, then you really fail, I’m doing what I love, I could be sitting in a shell, they hype you up to live a life until you in a cell, keep us distracted from what’s really going on, now we stuck in the phones that’s curated and openly wrong, it’s giving chronic agitation without playing the victim, gotta watch your back every time that you with ‘еm…”

On Wednesday (April 19), Dizzy unveiled a new visual for “When The Hate Come.” Directed by Simon David, the accompanying clip shows the Funk Volume alum delivering his rhymes from the stage of a dimly lit club and a rooftop overlooking the city.

Over the past decade, Dizzy has remained consistent with a slew of classic projects, including State of Mind, The Growing Process, Nobody Cares, Work Harder, My Hustle Unmatched, and Dizzyland. He’s also been one of the culture’s biggest champions for cannabis, which — as he explained in a past interview with Pot Guide — has been a positive factor throughout his prolific career.

“In so many ways, it keeps me grounded and motivated,” he said. “It helps me layer things out the way I can approach, and attack them the perfect way for me. Marijuana helps me ease through the things I need to do… Even when I’m in a pressured moment, I don’t really feel the pressure. I can get through it without all the extra emotions that we sometimes put on ourselves.”

Press play on Dizzy‘s “When The Hate Come” video below.