Photo: Chase Castor / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

As 16-year-old Ralph Yarl finishes his recovery at home, more reports about his shooter, Andrew Lester, continue to emerge.

Earlier today (April 20), The New York Times revealed that Lester was previously prone to violence, according to his ex-wife Mary Clayton. The 81-year-old woman informed the outlet that during her 14-year marriage to Lester, she “was always scared of him.”

When she learned he shot Yarl through one of their three children, Clayton shared his actions didn’t surprise her. Lester’s ex also claimed the 84-year-old “had a tendency to erupt in anger and would smash items in their home during his fits of fury.” And when authorities got involved, they told her Lester could do what he wanted in his home.

The latest development into who Lester is behind closed doors comes after he pleaded not guilty in a Kansas City courtroom yesterday (April 19). He faces one count of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. They are felonies that carry 10 to 30 years or life in prison, The New York Post noted.

On April 13, Lester shot Yarl, a Black teen, twice, the 16-year-old told officers. Yarl was walking to pick up his siblings from a house when he mistakenly entered the wrong street and knocked on Lester’s door. According to Yarl, he was hit once in the head and another time in the arm. As he managed to get up to seek help, Yarl said he heard a voice say, “Don’t come around here,” NBC News reported.

Lester was arrested that night while Yarl was taken to a hospital. He told authorities that he shot Yarl out of fear. Officers eventually let him go. However, on Monday (April 17), local prosecutors issued a warrant for Lester’s arrest as Yarl was released from the hospital. The 84-year-old turned himself in before posting a $200,000 bond, NBC News shared.

