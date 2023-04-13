Photo: Cover art for NJOMZA’s “Emotional” single
By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

After treating fans with well-received recent singles like “Over You” featuring Louis The Child and “Clown,” NJOMZA returned yesterday (April 12) to continue her streak with “Emotional.” On the track, the Chicago-raised songstress experiments with genre-bending synth-heavy production as she expresses her deepest emotions with descriptive lyrics:

“Emotional, my heartbeat racing faster, a natural disaster/ Ain’t no saving me, emotional, the nights keep getting colder, I need it to be over/ You know what I need (You know what I need)/ You know that I need you (You know, you know, you know), you know what I need, you know/ Only way I’ll make it, only way I’ll take it, only way I’m staying is you bringing me along, wherever you go”

Of the track, NJOMZA said via press release, “Experimenting with music is what I live for. ‘Emotional’ allows me to express myself over genre-bending production. Dance music has always held a special place in my heart and has been inspiring me as long as I can remember. This feels like introduction for myself to enter that space.”

She also made sure to show appreciation for the fellow creatives that helped bring the song to life. “I had the pleasure of working on production with Blair Taylor, a longtime friend and collaborator of mine. The song was written by me and WurlD. I’ve always been a fan of WurlD’s music style and am so glad he was able to lend his magic on this as our second collaboration,” she continued.

The “Over & Over” singer’s debut project, sad for you, made landfall back in 2017. Four years later, she followed up with her most recent body of work, LIMBO, a seven-track offering with special appearances from Russ, Metro Marrs, Ari Lennox, and WurlD.

Be sure to press play on NJOMZA’s brand new “Emotional” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna stuns during surprise visit at Las Vegas Fenty event for Ulta

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland receives Pioneer Award at ‘Variety’s’ Miami Entertainment Town event

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Chris Brown delivers a long-awaited gift to R&B fans with his Ciara collaboration announcement

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Check out THEY.'s new album 'Nü Moon'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

DeJ Loaf shows off her vocals in new "Melodies From Heaven" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

The Weeknd teases 2023 Coachella surprise performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

The LOX, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe join forces for "The Game"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Njomza
R&B
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna stuns during surprise visit at Las Vegas Fenty event for Ulta

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland receives Pioneer Award at ‘Variety’s’ Miami Entertainment Town event

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Chris Brown delivers a long-awaited gift to R&B fans with his Ciara collaboration announcement

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Check out THEY.'s new album 'Nü Moon'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

DeJ Loaf shows off her vocals in new "Melodies From Heaven" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

The Weeknd teases 2023 Coachella surprise performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

The LOX, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe join forces for "The Game"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More