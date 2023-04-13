After treating fans with well-received recent singles like “Over You” featuring Louis The Child and “Clown,” NJOMZA returned yesterday (April 12) to continue her streak with “Emotional.” On the track, the Chicago-raised songstress experiments with genre-bending synth-heavy production as she expresses her deepest emotions with descriptive lyrics:

“Emotional, my heartbeat racing faster, a natural disaster/ Ain’t no saving me, emotional, the nights keep getting colder, I need it to be over/ You know what I need (You know what I need)/ You know that I need you (You know, you know, you know), you know what I need, you know/ Only way I’ll make it, only way I’ll take it, only way I’m staying is you bringing me along, wherever you go”

Of the track, NJOMZA said via press release, “Experimenting with music is what I live for. ‘Emotional’ allows me to express myself over genre-bending production. Dance music has always held a special place in my heart and has been inspiring me as long as I can remember. This feels like introduction for myself to enter that space.”

She also made sure to show appreciation for the fellow creatives that helped bring the song to life. “I had the pleasure of working on production with Blair Taylor, a longtime friend and collaborator of mine. The song was written by me and WurlD. I’ve always been a fan of WurlD’s music style and am so glad he was able to lend his magic on this as our second collaboration,” she continued.

The “Over & Over” singer’s debut project, sad for you, made landfall back in 2017. Four years later, she followed up with her most recent body of work, LIMBO, a seven-track offering with special appearances from Russ, Metro Marrs, Ari Lennox, and WurlD.

Be sure to press play on NJOMZA’s brand new “Emotional” single down below.