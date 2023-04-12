Back in January, Reuben Vincent unveiled his latest LP, Love Is War, an 11-song offering with additional features from Ant Clemons, Rapsody, Sonny Miles, Domani, and more. On Tuesday (April 11), the Charlotte talent dropped off a new visual from said release for “Bottle Service,” a collaboration alongside REASON and Stacy Barthe. Produced by Young Guru, Kash Don’t Make Beats, and Patrick Douthit, the emotionally charged effort focuses on alcoholism and the vicious cycle it can create.

“Paper, p**sy, Patrón, my favorite cologne, when everything was wrong, you gave me a home, a fractured one was my residence and ever since I met you, I guess you was somethin’ I called Heaven-sent, but for Hell, I’m bent, I’m devil’s advocate, fun bein’ a sinner, shots straight to the liver, suicidal attempt, I can’t say I’m a killer, I just say that I’m livin’, do this s**t for the feelin’, hol’ up, this my escape, who can I run to but you?”

Directed by Timmy Shawley and Midnight Collective, the accompanying clip for “Bottle Service” tells the story of a young boy being raised by an alcoholic and abusive father. Eventually, the child grows up to develop the same patterns, as he is seen drinking while standing in front of his now-deceased father’s gravesite. The video ends with a quote from psychologist Thema Davis. “Refuse to inherit dysfunction. Learn new ways of living instead of repeating what you lived through,” the message reads.

In an interview with REVOLT, Vincent opened up about the time and effort behind Love Is War.

“We went through a lot of album changes,” he said. “It didn’t take that long. Once I sat down with [Young] Guru at his house, that’s where we sat down and worked on the album.”

Press play on “Bottle Service” — and, if you missed it, a full stream of the aforementioned album — below.