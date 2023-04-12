Photo: Screenshot from Reuben Vincent’s “Bottle Service” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Back in January, Reuben Vincent unveiled his latest LP, Love Is War, an 11-song offering with additional features from Ant Clemons, Rapsody, Sonny Miles, Domani, and more. On Tuesday (April 11), the Charlotte talent dropped off a new visual from said release for “Bottle Service,” a collaboration alongside REASON and Stacy Barthe. Produced by Young Guru, Kash Don’t Make Beats, and Patrick Douthit, the emotionally charged effort focuses on alcoholism and the vicious cycle it can create.

“Paper, p**sy, Patrón, my favorite cologne, when everything was wrong, you gave me a home, a fractured one was my residence and ever since I met you, I guess you was somethin’ I called Heaven-sent, but for Hell, I’m bent, I’m devil’s advocate, fun bein’ a sinner, shots straight to the liver, suicidal attempt, I can’t say I’m a killer, I just say that I’m livin’, do this s**t for the feelin’, hol’ up, this my escape, who can I run to but you?”

Directed by Timmy Shawley and Midnight Collective, the accompanying clip for “Bottle Service” tells the story of a young boy being raised by an alcoholic and abusive father. Eventually, the child grows up to develop the same patterns, as he is seen drinking while standing in front of his now-deceased father’s gravesite. The video ends with a quote from psychologist Thema Davis. “Refuse to inherit dysfunction. Learn new ways of living instead of repeating what you lived through,” the message reads.

In an interview with REVOLT, Vincent opened up about the time and effort behind Love Is War.

“We went through a lot of album changes,” he said. “It didn’t take that long. Once I sat down with [Young] Guru at his house, that’s where we sat down and worked on the album.”

Press play on “Bottle Service” — and, if you missed it, a full stream of the aforementioned album — below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Ab-Soul unveils new visual for "HERBERT"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Millyz unveils extended version of "Tonight"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Rap
REASON
Reuben Vincent
Stacy Barthe
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Ab-Soul unveils new visual for "HERBERT"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Millyz unveils extended version of "Tonight"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More