Grammy Award-winning engineer, executive and producer Young Guru announced some exciting news on social media. Young Guru, widely known as JAY-Z’s engineer, has joined the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University as director of the music technology, entrepreneurship and production program. In addition to becoming a member of the faculty, he’s giving away a full tuition scholarship.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am!! This chapter is called ‘Education,’” Young Guru wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday morning. “I am now the Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship, & Production program at the Roc Nation School. I’m also giving away a FULL Tuition Scholarship!! Link in @rocnation_school bio. We Live in Brooklyn Baby!!!!”

Guru isn’t new to the world of academia. He previously served as southern California’s artist-in-residence at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music and lectured at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Music and Emory University. He follows in the footsteps of producer and executive 9th Wonder who joined Long Island University in 2021 as the first professor and artist-in-residence at the school.

“Education is a valuable platform to show talented students how to navigate the music industry, preserve music history, and share their culture with the world,” he said in a press release. “Joining the Roc Nation School is an incredible opportunity to offer my experience as a guide for up-and-coming artists and producers.”

In addition to working with JAY-Z, Guru’s list of collaborations is extensive. He’s worked with Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Ghostface Killah, Cam’ron, Talib Kweli and a slew of other artists and superstars. He also co-founded and co-leads Jamla Records, which houses Grammy Award-nominated lyricist Rapsody as well as new artists Reuben Vincent and Ian Kelly.