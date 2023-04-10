Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.10.2023

Continuing their long-standing history of collaborations, Nike and Comme des Garçons (CDG), the avant-garde luxury fashion brand from Japan, are back with a new take on the classic Nike Terminator High. The shoe first debuted in 1985 as a special edition sneaker for the Georgetown University men’s basketball team, nicknamed the “Hoyas” after winning the NCAA title the year before. It was the first Nike signature shoe for a college basketball team and became the staple for college teams thereafter. With CDG in tow now, its silhouette is updated in three colorways, cementing the pair’s place amongst other classic old-school sneakers.

A timeless sneaker such as the Terminator High only needs minor tweaks and CDG Homme Plus provides that with updated black colorblock leather panels with a matching Swoosh and co-branded heels. It also features a padded high-top collar, perforated toe box, and pronounced pull tab. Standard white laces and an extra black set tie the sneakers together with a CDG-branded insole. However, its most defining features are the “CDG” and “NIKE” logos in bold font at the heel and the price tag significantly reflects that.

The creative partnership between Nike and Comme des Garçons began in the late ’90s and over the years, the Japanese brand has reworked many of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. Some of the most popular ones are the AF1, Air Max 95 and 97, and my favorite, the Foamposite One. For the most part, their collaboration color schemes tend to stay exclusively in the white and black realm, so the navy and red pairs of the Terminator High are a highlight for those seeking color.

What are your thoughts on these? Will you be copping?

The Nike x Comme des Garçons Terminator High was released on April 1 and is available now for $235 at all CDG and Dover Street Market stores.

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan XII "White/Burgundy"

By Legendary Lade
  /  03.27.2023

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé and Adidas mutually part ways after five-year creative partnership

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Law Roach reveals what pushed him over the edge before announcing his retirement

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

DJ Khaled makes runway debut with Naomi Campbell in Hugo Boss fashion show

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Ciara gracefully claps back at Vanity Fair Oscars Party dress critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.16.2023

Law Roach isn't leaving Zendaya following retirement announcement: "We are forever"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.16.2023

Iconic stylist Law Roach says he is officially retiring: "My cup is empty"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

REVOLT's annual "She Is" series back with accompanying merch for Women's History Month

By Isha Thorpe
  /  03.14.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Tiffany & Co. x Nike AF1 Low "1837"

By Legendary Lade
  /  03.13.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined"

By Legendary Lade
  /  03.06.2023
