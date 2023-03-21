Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  03.21.2023

What do you get when you mix the Nike Cortez — designed in 1972 by Nike co-founders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight as one of the brand’s first shoes — and CLOT, a streetwear label from Hong Kong that aims to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western cultures through design apparel and goods? You get a unique interpretation of the Cortez guided by kung fu and the Chinese yin-yang philosophy that can be worn in three different ways. From its outdoor base, to indoor shoes, to the slip-on, CLOT and Nike have you covered functionally and fashionably for whatever may come.

“The Cortez has a really rich history and is an amazing silhouette that’s clean and simple,” said Lauren Amos, founder of Antidote, an immersive fashion boutique in Atlanta. Its clean base and versatility silhouette-wise make the Cortez the perfect choice for fashion collaborators like CLOT co-founder Edison Chen, who decided on the Cortez after judging a Nike: On Air contest in Shanghai in 2018. One entry, the Air Max 270, dubbed the “Kung Fu Soul” by designer Harry Wong, caught his eye, particularly by introducing the outer shell concept on a Nike model. Fast forward to this year and the CLOTEZ has officially been introduced.

The CLOTEZ has a nylon upper shell atop a white midsole with reflective drawstring laces that fasten at the heel featuring yin-yang symbols. Once you remove the inner shoes from their outer shell, the second iteration, white leather shoes with black leather Swooshes, is revealed. Dual logo branding from CLOT and Nike adorn the tongues, while embroidered Chinese characters translating to “Kung Fu” cover the heel. Other details are the yin-yang symbols on the outsoles and insoles with the third and last iteration incorporating the foot inserts that come separately in the sneaker box, serving as a modern take on a kung fu shoe.

Surprisingly, the CLOTEZ is still lightweight and easy on the foot despite all its interchangeable parts, and the inventiveness doesn’t stop at the sneakers. CLOT designed a special yin-yang sneaker box with the Nike logo reflected atop and motion depicted by a martial artist spelling out “CLOT” on one side and “Nike” on the other. Once you open the box, you’ll see a separate compartment that houses the foot inserts comfortably next to the sneakers with CLOT wrapping paper.

What are your thoughts on the 3-in-1 design of this collaboration? How would you wear them?

The CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” was released on Feb. 10 at JUICE retailers for $180 and is available now at various reseller sites.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Small number of protesters show up in support of Donald Trump ahead of impending indictment

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

HBCU grad becomes first Black female neurosurgeon resident at Vanderbilt

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow admits you almost "have to be delusional" about your dreams

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Twitter users photoshop hilarious Donald Trump arrest scenarios

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Davido takes a cinematic approach to reveal 'Timeless' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Krept delivers "Nights Uptown" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Trevor Jackson shows support for Chlöe Bailey after "Swarm" sex scene draws critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Lil Mosey drops off new "Flu Game" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ciara showcases dance moves in her first partnership ad with BMW

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Ab-Soul delivers latest visual for "Gotta Rap"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Small number of protesters show up in support of Donald Trump ahead of impending indictment

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

HBCU grad becomes first Black female neurosurgeon resident at Vanderbilt

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow admits you almost "have to be delusional" about your dreams

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Twitter users photoshop hilarious Donald Trump arrest scenarios

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Davido takes a cinematic approach to reveal 'Timeless' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Krept delivers "Nights Uptown" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Trevor Jackson shows support for Chlöe Bailey after "Swarm" sex scene draws critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Lil Mosey drops off new "Flu Game" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ciara showcases dance moves in her first partnership ad with BMW

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Ab-Soul delivers latest visual for "Gotta Rap"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More