Photo: Screenshot from Why Not Duce’s “Im Up Text” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Back in March, Why Not Duce unveiled a new single titled “Im Up Text,” a Woodpecker-produced offering that sees the Virginia talent giving a vivid account of an off-and-on fling.

“Take you to a restaurant, I’m picking out the spot, you too indecisive, but you thicker than the plot, for you, girl, I made this song, is you proud of me? I can’t wait to get you home, we got foreplay, she smelling my cologne, it smell like Dolce I got on, yeah, I know the timing ain’t right, but can we start over? Can we make up? Can we have sex? Can we f**k and then lay up? Drunk sex! She just sent ‘I am up’ text, okay say less…”

“Im Up Text” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Oscar Grey and shows Duce in rockstar mode. Throughout the hazy clip, he can be spotted turning up with the help of some alcohol and an exotic dancer.

Currently signed to Pusha T’s Heir Wave Music Group, Duce is part of a rapidly growing movement alongside fellow rising stars like Shaolinn and Leeto. Back in 2022, he liberated his most recent body of work, Every Emotion, a 12-song offering with additional appearances from Rylo Rodriguez and WhyNotHauch. Prior to that, Duce and Hauch teamed up for the 10-track effort The Vibe in 2019.

In an interview with PHOND (above), Duce opened up about transitioning from rap into other genres.

“Just being different and how I sound, I wanted to bring that to the forefront,” he said. “‘Cause a million n**gas spit bars… With me, I wanted to stand out, like, ‘How are you saying it, though? How did it sound?’ And I feel like that sets me apart from a lot of people.”

Press play on “Im Up Text” below.

Shenseea shows off her flow in new "Locked Up (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

REVOLT Premiere: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delivers new visual for "Water/Money Conversations"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Kash Doll connects with Payroll Giovanni in "LEGIT" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Tobe Nwigwe shares new self-directed "BRAVO" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Zeddy Will unveils new visual for "Blah Blah"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Ab-Soul announces "The Intelligent Movement Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Musiq Soulchild drops off new "victims and villains" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Will Hill unveils new album 'No Wasted Motion'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Rap
Why Not Duce
