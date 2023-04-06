Back in March, Why Not Duce unveiled a new single titled “Im Up Text,” a Woodpecker-produced offering that sees the Virginia talent giving a vivid account of an off-and-on fling.

“Take you to a restaurant, I’m picking out the spot, you too indecisive, but you thicker than the plot, for you, girl, I made this song, is you proud of me? I can’t wait to get you home, we got foreplay, she smelling my cologne, it smell like Dolce I got on, yeah, I know the timing ain’t right, but can we start over? Can we make up? Can we have sex? Can we f**k and then lay up? Drunk sex! She just sent ‘I am up’ text, okay say less…”

“Im Up Text” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Oscar Grey and shows Duce in rockstar mode. Throughout the hazy clip, he can be spotted turning up with the help of some alcohol and an exotic dancer.

Currently signed to Pusha T’s Heir Wave Music Group, Duce is part of a rapidly growing movement alongside fellow rising stars like Shaolinn and Leeto. Back in 2022, he liberated his most recent body of work, Every Emotion, a 12-song offering with additional appearances from Rylo Rodriguez and WhyNotHauch. Prior to that, Duce and Hauch teamed up for the 10-track effort The Vibe in 2019.

In an interview with PHOND (above), Duce opened up about transitioning from rap into other genres.

“Just being different and how I sound, I wanted to bring that to the forefront,” he said. “‘Cause a million n**gas spit bars… With me, I wanted to stand out, like, ‘How are you saying it, though? How did it sound?’ And I feel like that sets me apart from a lot of people.”

Press play on “Im Up Text” below.