Photo: Jay Paul / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

After facing a traumatizing near-death experience, a Virginia teacher is suing her former employer for an incident she believes was gravely mishandled. As previously reported by REVOLT, in early January, a 6-year-old boy took a loaded 9 mm handgun to Richneck Elementary School and shot Abigail Zwerner, his first grade instructor, in her chest and hand following an argument.

Today (April 3), the 25-year-old filed a $40 million lawsuit claiming the administrators at Richneck Elementary did not take the boy’s previous concerning actions nor her complaints seriously, leading to an attack that nearly cost her, her life. Newport News, Virginia police stated the child was deliberate in his plan to injure Zwerner; however, the minor will not face any criminal charges.

According to NBC News, Zwerner’s lawsuit was filed in the Newport News Circuit Court and alleges Richneck Assistant Principal Ebony Parker chose to “breach her assumed duty” to protect the employee “despite multiple reports that a firearm was on school property and likely in possession of a violent individual.” Before the shooting, the child also reportedly choked another teacher “until she couldn’t breathe” while in kindergarten at the Virginia school during the 2021-22 school year. Former Superintendent George Parker III and Richneck Principal Briana Foster Newton are also named in the suit.

Another incident involving the student included one in the 2021-22 school year when he allegedly pulled up the dress of a female student who fell on the playground and “began to touch the child inappropriately until reprimanded by a teacher.” He was transferred from the school but allowed to return the following year. Complaints added that the child also attempted to whip students with a belt and curse at staff. “Teachers’ concerns with John Doe’s behavior [were] regularly brought to the attention of Richneck Elementary School administration, and the concerns were always dismissed. Often when he was taken to the school office to address his behavior, he would return to the classroom shortly thereafter with some type of reward, such as a piece of candy,” Zwerner’s lawsuit reads.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Georgia substitute teacher claims school officer dragged her through the hallway by the throat

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Florida elementary school bans Ruby Bridges movie after parental complaint

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Black high school students solve math problem thought to be impossible for over 2,000 years

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Georgia substitute teacher claims school officer dragged her through the hallway by the throat

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Florida elementary school bans Ruby Bridges movie after parental complaint

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Black high school students solve math problem thought to be impossible for over 2,000 years

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More