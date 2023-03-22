Photo: Jay Paul / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

It’s been three months since the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. While instances like these have unfortunately increased in recent years, what made this one particularly shocking is that it was carried out by a 6-year-old child. This week, Abigail Zwerner, the educator wounded by the student, sat down with NBC to discuss the incident.

On Monday (March 20), a portion of Zwerner’s interview aired on “NBC Nightly News.” During the program, she discussed her healing journey, noting there are days when she “can’t get up out of bed.” Since being shot in her hand and chest, she’s undergone four surgeries to repair the damage. “For going through what I’ve gone through, I try to stay positive. You know, try to have a positive outlook on what’s happened and where my future’s heading,” the Virginia resident shared.

She recalled other first graders present in the classroom at the time of the attack. “I just wanted to get my babies out of there. I think they knew as well that they had to get out of there. But they were extremely frightened and screaming,” Zwerner said of the horrific day. Once the school’s fire alarms went off and other students and staff were frantically yelling, she realized she’d been shot. She started having trouble seeing and breathing, but thankfully got herself to safety. “I went to the office, and I just passed out. I thought I had died,” the instructor said. She later learned she suffered from a collapsed lung and revealed some bullet fragments remain lodged in her chest.

“I just will never forget the look on his face that he gave me while he pointed the gun directly at me,” the educator continued. “I’m not sure when the shock will ever go away because of just how surreal it was and the vivid memories I have of that day. I think about it daily. Sometimes I have nightmares,” she added. Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for Newport News, Virginia Public Schools, released a statement, saying in part, “As a school community, we continue to recover and support one another after the terrible event of Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary School.” Price added, they “appreciate her sharing her story.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Mexico's president says country is safer than US despite recent deadly kidnappings

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Wife says she snapped before shooting husband who is accused of child molestation

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

High schooler sues after teacher attacks over Pledge of Allegiance

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Innocent Mexican bystander killed during cartel kidnapping identified as church worker

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Cartel members allegedly apologize for deadly Mexican kidnapping

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Mexico's president says country is safer than US despite recent deadly kidnappings

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Wife says she snapped before shooting husband who is accused of child molestation

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

High schooler sues after teacher attacks over Pledge of Allegiance

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Innocent Mexican bystander killed during cartel kidnapping identified as church worker

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Cartel members allegedly apologize for deadly Mexican kidnapping

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More