Photo: David Malan via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.05.2023

The third annual AFRICON is set to pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of Africa Day.

The three-day conference, presented by Amplify Africa, will be held in Los Angeles, California from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28. “December is known as the time the Diaspora popularly gathers on the continent to connect with and celebrate their heritage, however we believe that this connection should start here in the Diaspora. We are excited to be bringing together the global Black Diaspora to celebrate their heritage especially around a significant time as the 60th anniversary of Africa Day in Los Angeles.” the media company said in a statement.

This year’s AFRICON will host a series of panels, speaking engagements, and events that include the Afro Ball gala and the AFRICON Music Stage, which Nigerian superstar Asake will headline. Attendees will also have the opportunity to shop from Black-owned businesses and much more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amplify Africa Inc. (@amplifyafrica)

Those expected to speak at the event include Van Lathan Jr, Kweku Amoako, Ndidi Onyejiaka MD, VP of Rite Aid Dr. Omonye Phillips, Alphonso David, CEO of Trace TV Sam Onyemelukwe, CEO of REVOLT Detavio Samuels, Trevor Ndhlovu of Hypebeast Africa, CEO of Def Jam Tunji Bolagun, head of YouTube Africa Addy Awofisayo, Trace’s Global Business Development SVP Sam Onyemelukwe, Adam McFarland of YouTube, Travis Adkins of USADF, and more will soon be announced.

The festival has partnered with REVOLT amongst many other media outlets. “Our mission is to change the narrative of Black culture globally, which is why we’re excited to partner with AFRICON to further amplify impactful voices and stories across the diaspora,” Samuels added in the statement. “As the fastest-growing Black-owned media company in the U.S., it’s important that we continue supporting programs that build a bridge to the continent and provide spaces to develop meaningful connections amongst leaders that can lead to transformative change.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Blac Chyna flaunts blonde wig to announce role as Nisi in upcoming 'B.A.P.S' play

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo stars as a space queen in Disney's "The Mandalorian" guest appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Musiq Soulchild drops off new "victims and villains" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

4 bodies found near Cancún resort by beachside hotels

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

FBI opens civil rights investigation after the shooting death of Dalaneo Martin

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Terminally ill Detroit woman speaks out after being forcibly evicted from tiny home

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Halftime Report | Kiara McClendon is dedicated to teaching Black athletes how to manage their money

By Nasheena Quick
  /  04.05.2023

Cash App founder Bob Lee reportedly stabbed to death in San Francisco

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Daniel Caesar is "Unstoppable" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Blac Chyna flaunts blonde wig to announce role as Nisi in upcoming 'B.A.P.S' play

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Lizzo stars as a space queen in Disney's "The Mandalorian" guest appearance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Musiq Soulchild drops off new "victims and villains" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

4 bodies found near Cancún resort by beachside hotels

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

FBI opens civil rights investigation after the shooting death of Dalaneo Martin

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Terminally ill Detroit woman speaks out after being forcibly evicted from tiny home

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Lifetime takes viewers back to the good ole '90s in the 'TLC Forever' documentary trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Halftime Report | Kiara McClendon is dedicated to teaching Black athletes how to manage their money

By Nasheena Quick
  /  04.05.2023

Cash App founder Bob Lee reportedly stabbed to death in San Francisco

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Daniel Caesar is "Unstoppable" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
News

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

The show was made in partnership with X’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
News

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

Unconfirmed reports of Houston rapper BTB Savage being shot and killed are circulating online.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
News

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

“Shut your dumb a** up [and] leave Angel Reese alone,” Shaq told a podcaster on ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023
View More