The third annual AFRICON is set to pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of Africa Day.

The three-day conference, presented by Amplify Africa, will be held in Los Angeles, California from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28. “December is known as the time the Diaspora popularly gathers on the continent to connect with and celebrate their heritage, however we believe that this connection should start here in the Diaspora. We are excited to be bringing together the global Black Diaspora to celebrate their heritage especially around a significant time as the 60th anniversary of Africa Day in Los Angeles.” the media company said in a statement.

This year’s AFRICON will host a series of panels, speaking engagements, and events that include the Afro Ball gala and the AFRICON Music Stage, which Nigerian superstar Asake will headline. Attendees will also have the opportunity to shop from Black-owned businesses and much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amplify Africa Inc. (@amplifyafrica)

Those expected to speak at the event include Van Lathan Jr, Kweku Amoako, Ndidi Onyejiaka MD, VP of Rite Aid Dr. Omonye Phillips, Alphonso David, CEO of Trace TV Sam Onyemelukwe, CEO of REVOLT Detavio Samuels, Trevor Ndhlovu of Hypebeast Africa, CEO of Def Jam Tunji Bolagun, head of YouTube Africa Addy Awofisayo, Trace’s Global Business Development SVP Sam Onyemelukwe, Adam McFarland of YouTube, Travis Adkins of USADF, and more will soon be announced.

The festival has partnered with REVOLT amongst many other media outlets. “Our mission is to change the narrative of Black culture globally, which is why we’re excited to partner with AFRICON to further amplify impactful voices and stories across the diaspora,” Samuels added in the statement. “As the fastest-growing Black-owned media company in the U.S., it’s important that we continue supporting programs that build a bridge to the continent and provide spaces to develop meaningful connections amongst leaders that can lead to transformative change.”