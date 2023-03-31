Tori Kelly made her official return to the music scene earlier this month with her “missin u (more)” single. Today (March 31), the R&B savant decided she wanted to enhance the release by gifting fans with an alternate version of the original music video. The brand new clip opens up with a scene of Kelly singing alone in her room, but then it quickly turns into a full-blown music video set equipped with monochromatic outfits and matching backdrops. On the song, she reminisces about good times with a past lover:

“I remember better days, I’d be like, ‘Hey, boy, come on right around’/ And you did, and you did, and you did, you always met me there, we were young, we were dumb, yeah, we had a good run/ But now, I’m off that, I’m off that riesling, out in these streets, deleting what you mean to me/ Then you pop back, back in my mind, I go back in time, it was the perfect night”

In a recent interview, Kelly explained her intentions behind the new single. “This song is about missing somebody, but it’s also just so inspired by the early 2000s and late ’90s. We wanted to make sure that we got that nostalgic feeling both in the lyrics and in the music. I just knew, ‘Okay, when people listen to this, I want them to be transported. I want them to think about that era or just that nostalgic feeling, whatever that is for them,’” she said.

The California-born songstress stormed onto the R&B scene with her debut 2016 album, Unbreakable Smile. That project housed features from names like Ed Sheeran, LL Cool J, and Daye Jack across 16 songs. Recently, she can be heard featured on tracks like “Name” by Justin Bieber, “Real Thing” by Pink Sweat$, and more.

Be sure to press play on Tori Kelly’s brand new “missin u (more)” video down below.