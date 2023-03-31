Funeral plans have been announced for the victims of the Nashville mass school shooting that took place earlier this week. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Monday (March 27), Audrey Hale, 28, carried out an attack at The Covenant School, the private Christian elementary where six individuals were gunned down. Hale was then killed by responding police officers.

Three children (Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney), all 9 years old, and three adults (Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; and Cynthia “Cindy” Peak, 61) lost their lives during that act of violence. Funeral proceedings for Dieckhaus will begin today (March 31), according to local Chattanooga, Tennessee news station WTVC. It will happen at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville, and a private reception will follow. Those who attend are asked to wear pink or other bright shades as a “tribute to Evelyn’s light and love of color,” as noted in her obituary.

Scruggs’ private service will proceed tomorrow (April 1) at Covenant Presbyterian Church, where her father is the lead pastor. Hill, a janitor who was employed at The Covenant School, will be laid to rest on Tuesday (April 4) at Stephens Valley Church in Nashville. Visitation will commence at 10 a.m. Koonce, who was the head of the school, will have her service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 5), and Kinney and Peak will have their funerals held this weekend. Those who show up to honor Kinney are encouraged to wear red, as the young boy played baseball for a team called The Reds.

Peak’s family released a statement that said, “Our hearts are broken to confirm the loss of our beloved Cindy Peak. Cindy was a pillar of the community and a teacher beloved by all her students. Her favorite roles in life were being a mom to her three children, a wife to her husband, and an educator to students. We will never stop missing her. We are grateful for the hope of Heaven. She never wavered in her faith, and we know she is wrapped in the arms of Jesus. Our hearts go out to all the victims’ families as we grieve this horrific tragedy.” The 61-year-old was working as a substitute teacher on the day of the shooting.