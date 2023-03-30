Director X has a very special upcoming treat for all of his supporters and aspiring filmmakers. Today (March 30), the acclaimed director — whose real name is Julien Christian Lutz — announced he will be releasing a docuseries titled “Video Star” to show the ins and outs of production in a way that has never been done before. Lutz will be providing his expertise throughout the show, as he is well known for working under Hype Williams on the set of the 1998 classic movie Belly and also for directing music videos for stars like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, Usher, and more.

The Canadian creative spoke with Variety to share the motive behind the project. “We’ve been talking about doing something that really celebrates the history of music videos and gives this genre of entertainment the credit it deserves for having so much cultural influence and also as a sandbox for breaking new ground in filmmaking,” he said.

The show was made in partnership with Lutz’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production. “Video Star” will take a look at what went into creating various innovative music videos dating back to the ’70s. The premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.

The 47-year-old talent also provided a sneak preview of the process behind one of his most well-known creations: the infamous video for “Hotline Bling” by Drake. “Not only did that video blow up, but after its release, the artist James Turrell, one of the most iconic artists of our time, released a statement to say that while his work was not featured in the video, he was flattered to provide visual inspiration — and even quoted from Drake’s lyrics in his statement,” Lutz said. “It’s that magical intersection between art and music and cultural impact that we want to dive into in the show.”