Photo: Jeremy Chan / Stringer via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Director X has a very special upcoming treat for all of his supporters and aspiring filmmakers. Today (March 30), the acclaimed director — whose real name is Julien Christian Lutz — announced he will be releasing a docuseries titled “Video Star” to show the ins and outs of production in a way that has never been done before. Lutz will be providing his expertise throughout the show, as he is well known for working under Hype Williams on the set of the 1998 classic movie Belly and also for directing music videos for stars like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, Usher, and more.

The Canadian creative spoke with Variety to share the motive behind the project. “We’ve been talking about doing something that really celebrates the history of music videos and gives this genre of entertainment the credit it deserves for having so much cultural influence and also as a sandbox for breaking new ground in filmmaking,” he said.

The show was made in partnership with Lutz’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production. “Video Star” will take a look at what went into creating various innovative music videos dating back to the ’70s. The premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.

The 47-year-old talent also provided a sneak preview of the process behind one of his most well-known creations: the infamous video for “Hotline Bling” by Drake. “Not only did that video blow up, but after its release, the artist James Turrell, one of the most iconic artists of our time, released a statement to say that while his work was not featured in the video, he was flattered to provide visual inspiration — and even quoted from Drake’s lyrics in his statement,” Lutz said. “It’s that magical intersection between art and music and cultural impact that we want to dive into in the show.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rob49 was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and survived off PB&J sandwiches

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

Millyz flies on a private jet in new "Over" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion discussing possible role in Netflix film with Adam Sandler

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the “Cheatback” music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Gail Bean is taking Wanda Simmons to new heights as she confirms "Snowfall" spinoff rumors

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy returns with new visual for "Tulips & Roses"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Kash Doll recruits Peezy for new "HEAVY” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Director X
Entertainment
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rob49 was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and survived off PB&J sandwiches

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

Millyz flies on a private jet in new "Over" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion discussing possible role in Netflix film with Adam Sandler

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the “Cheatback” music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Gail Bean is taking Wanda Simmons to new heights as she confirms "Snowfall" spinoff rumors

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy returns with new visual for "Tulips & Roses"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Kash Doll recruits Peezy for new "HEAVY” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More