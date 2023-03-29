Photo: Martin Deja via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

On Sunday (March 26), a TikTok user named Nejah Chayane posted a six-minute clip of an encounter with who some may deem a “Karen.” The video began after a verbal confrontation had already ensued, and showed the young Black woman being refused entry onto an elevator in the building where she lives.

Although the two were talking over one another, the white woman was heard yelling, “Get the f**k out of here” within the first few seconds of the footage. Chayane never appeared on camera but recorded her neighbor standing in the elevator’s entryway, stopping its doors from closing. Inside the elevator was a cart and the woman was restraining her leashed dog. The TikToker explained that she was trying to get upstairs to her apartment after returning home from a long day of work.

@nejahchayane And the Karen award goes too.. #karen #fyp ♬ original sound – ℕ𝕖𝕛𝕒𝕙 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕖

“I’m going to send this to the office because this is ridiculous. I live here,” Chayane said after repeatedly asking if she could enter the elevator. Seconds after the neighbor confessed she was walking her dog and taking out her trash, she claimed she had an issue with mobility. “You want me to go with a broken foot you dumb a**? There’s stairs over there,” the neighbor replied. The argument went on for several minutes before Chayane stopped recording. Since the confrontation was uploaded to TikTok days ago, it’s already generated over three million views. It was shared on Twitter, too.

“Even her dog is like, ‘Seriously, you really gonna do this?'” one person said of the interaction. Others noticed the woman was inconsiderate of other residents in the building: “She’s holding up the elevator not just from the woman recording but everyone else on other floors that may be trying to get down.” Another wrote, “This woman is not only inconveniencing the lady taking the video but anyone else in that apartment building trying to get on that elevator right then. What if someone upstairs was having an emergency and needed to get out ASAP? Or [an] actual disabled person trying to leave?” In an update, Chayane revealed she did call the police that same evening and they arrived about 10 minutes later. After also speaking with her building’s leasing office, the young woman learned this isn’t her neighbor’s first time causing a disturbance.

See the clips and comments below.

@nejahchayane Replying to @brendainreallyfe ♬ original sound – ℕ𝕖𝕛𝕒𝕙 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕖

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Tour Tales | DJ T. Lewis is preparing for a new Lil Wayne era as the "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" approaches

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.29.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive "transphobes" tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Black California residents could receive over $800 billion in total reparations

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Ryan Coogler reportedly working on "The X-Files" reboot

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023
