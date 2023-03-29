A ‘90s supernatural series may soon be getting a new spin. It looks like Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been tapped to work on “The X-Files” reboot.

In an article published yesterday (March 28), The Hollywood Reporter revealed “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter shared the news. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast,” Carter said in an interview earlier this week while visiting the CBC radio show “On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko.” The television program first aired in 1993 and followed conspiracy theorist Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and realist Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigated mind-boggling cases.

This show was good I’d watch it — Daya (@ATLHomeTown) March 29, 2023

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the sci-fi thriller’s release. “[Coogler] has his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” Carter added to the interview. The Hollywood Reporter noted that when “The X-Files” aired its final season in 2018, the show’s studio, 20th TV, moved from Fox to Disney. In 2020, there was talk of an animated series, but that is no longer in the works. Coogler’s multimedia company Proximity has a five-year overall TV deal at Disney, where he reportedly has at least two projects in development.

In addition to Coogler possibly adding his Midas touch to the cult-classic series, the filmmaker is also behind successful films such as Creed, Fruitvale Station, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. The 36-year-old’s work has been recognized with four NAACP Image Awards, two Academy Award nominations, and a Golden Globe Award nomination. While the Oakland, California native has yet to give any official confirmation, fans are already excited. “Yes, please!! I remember watching this when I was 5 [years] old,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “This show was good. I’d watch it.”

See what others are saying below!

x files reboot from Ryan Coogler 🔥🔥🔥 — morgan.ix (@edward_theWitty) March 29, 2023

Idk man n I love X files. I fw Ryan coogler too so this could be dope we’ll see I believe in it https://t.co/ASyRVAcUNb — donnie bravo ⭐️ (@bgodae) March 28, 2023

Let’s go Ryan Coogler!!!! — tye. (@immabottomSTILL) March 29, 2023

yess please!! i remember watching this when i was 5 yrs old. im old 🥶 — phil (@phil64216860) March 29, 2023

Who are your diverse casting choices for Ryan Coogler’s X-Files reboot? GO! pic.twitter.com/Gtjuu8DPHz — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 29, 2023