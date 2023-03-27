Back in February, RV dropped off his latest project, Inconspicuous, a 10-song body of work with appearances from the likes of Double Lz, LD, V9, Monkey, Dimzy, and Lowkey. Earlier this month, he decided to bless the masses with a deluxe version of the aforementioned effort, adding on two additional cuts for fans to enjoy. One of the songs, the Emz Beats and Chucks-produced “Guilty,” reunites the Tottenham rapper with his Drillers x Trappers counterpart Headie One. As expected, the hard-hitting track shows that the OFB stars haven’t lost a step.

“Circle the opp block, get round there, who’s there? This ain’t knock knock, and if I hit that p**sy, bro said ’leave it,’ what a c**k block, they can stay inside when the block’s hot, see me 10 toes like I got socks off, Sh** got chinged out his oufit, so it’s barely out like a crop-top, man know what I do for the P’s, connect to my phone, no hotspots, trap runnin’ like Uber Eats, food gets picked up then it gets dropped off…”

Inconspicuous follows the well-received projects Rico Vondelle and Savage, as well as notable collaborations alongside Chip, BackRoad Gee, K-Trap, Abra Cadabra, and more. Meanwhile, Headie has seemingly transcended his country to become one of the world’s biggest drill stars. His debut LP, 2020’s Edna, boasted appearances from megastars like Drake, Future, Stormzy, and Skepta, all of whom helped to place the album at No. 1 on the U.K. Official Charts. Since then, Headie held his reign with 2021’s Too Loyal for My Own Good and 2022’s No Borders: European Compilation Project, the latter of which saw him connecting with talent from other parts of Europe. Press play on RV and Headie One’s “Guilty” and, if you missed it, Inconspicuous (Deluxe) below.