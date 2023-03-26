A Mississippi news anchor has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after reciting one of Snoop Dogg’s most popular phrases during a live broadcast. Barbie Bassett and her use of “Fo shizzle, my nizzle” did more than raise eyebrows when she used it to punctuate playful commentary about Snoop.

The poor choice of words played out during a March 8 broadcast but became a major talking point on social media this weekend. In the clip circulated online, WLBT anchor Wilson Stribling joked that a colleague may follow Martha Stewart’s lead by getting a tattoo inspired by the West Coast rap icon. Bassett quickly quipped, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle.” Also at the anchor desk alongside Stribling and Bassett was meteorologist Patrick Ellis, who had a seemingly stunned facial expression after the remark was made.

Longtime Mississippi news anchor appears to no longer be employed with the news team after saying, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle” on airhttps://t.co/O5tFTsac1g pic.twitter.com/hs01IyVQaL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 24, 2023

While the station has not formally addressed the flub, viewers have concluded that Bassett may have faced disciplinary action because she has not been on-air since the incident and is no longer listed as a member of the WLBT news team on their website. “As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters,” Ted Fortenberry, the station’s regional vice president and general manager, told The Post on Saturday (March 25).

A wide-range of reactions to the clip have appeared on social media, where people have mostly found the ordeal comical. “Losing your job for saying ‘Fo shizzle, my nizzle’ is WILDLY hilarious, lmao,” wrote one person. “Keep it at Fo shizzle and I’m sure she’s all good. We know who my nizzle is, and I’ll be d**ned if somebody who ain’t my nizzle says nizzle on live TV,” wrote another individual. And others are, well, confused by the hype all together, as they suggest that nizzle literally translates to friend. Snoop has yet to publicly share what is sure to be a hilarious take on the matter.

Still, peep a few of the reactions below.

I really don’t think that lady should have been fired for saying “fo shizzle my nizzle”😂 — nangula (@anne__ngl) March 26, 2023

Fo shizzle my nizzle has always & always will mean for sure my nigga…. Now had she said that would y’all still be campaigning for her? Lmfao like let’s be fr she shouldn’t have said it period. Had they not done anything, these same mfs would be in an uproar! 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 https://t.co/ZYPSdKXl2s — Buttercup🧚 (@KyLynn___) March 25, 2023

Fo shizzle my nizzle? And in 2023? You deserved to get fired 😂 — Arya Snark (@QcQueenie) March 25, 2023

That ww said fo shizzle my nizzle and her badge buzzed when she tried to clock in the next day. — 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) March 25, 2023

A news anchor in MS that looks like Paula Deen said “fo shizzle my nizzle” on the news and lost her job 😭😭😭😭 — Playgirl 🍕 (@ratch_t) March 25, 2023

Barbie Bassett really got on that tv and said “fo shizzle my nizzle” … WLBT got her out of there quick fast and in a hurry this time. — 🫶🏽, M.S. (@theASHhole_) March 21, 2023

I want you all to know that white people in Mississippi are mad that Barbie Bassett, a 60 year old white woman that just said “grandmammy” not 5 months ago, said “Fo shizzle my nizzle” last week, and was fired. They are arguing with BLACK PEOPLE online saying that nizzle means… — Aprill💕 (@HeyAprill) March 24, 2023