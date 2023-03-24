Photo: LWA/Dann Tardif via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

The city of Philadelphia is looking into ways to help expectant mothers prepare for their bundles of joy. According to new reports, some pregnant women living in certain parts of the area may be eligible to receive $1,000 per month.

News of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health partnering with Philly Joy Bank for the initiative is currently making its rounds, The Hill said in an article published today (March 24). Their goal is to reduce racial disparities in birth outcomes, and about 250 pregnant women would be recipients of the “no-strings-attached” payments. The funds would be allocated to allow women “the freedom to use the cash as they determine to best address their needs,” a press release stated.

In the release, health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole revealed, “Infant mortality in Philadelphia is a solvable crisis.” She continued, “We know that being able to better support pregnant people and new parents helps keep babies alive. As the poorest big city in the country, this is not always easy, especially in areas of the city that are being crushed by generational poverty and systemic racism. The Philly Joy Bank draws on the successes of other no-strings-attached guaranteed income projects to help break those cycles. We could not be more pleased to have generous donors like the William Penn Foundation and Spring Point Partners helping to kickstart this wonderful program.”

But Philadelphia officials aren’t only planning to simply hand out checks, they want to provide ongoing support to the city’s pregnant women, which would include financial counseling, home visiting, lactation support and doulas. Shawn McCaney, executive director of the William Penn Foundation, added that they have “long understood that parents are our children’s first teachers. And, just like the case with classroom teachers, these ‘in-home teachers’ must have the resources they need to create safe, stimulating, fun, and educational environments.” McCaney called the initiative “a new approach helping adults make sure that our youngest residents begin life with all the opportunities they need to thrive.” The program will reportedly begin in 2024.

