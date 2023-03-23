Photo: Hyoung Chang / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Yesterday (March 22) evening, the body of 17-year-old Austin Lyle was discovered in a wooded area in Colorado. The Denver student was a suspect in a school shooting that morning where two staff members were injured.

During a news conference, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw announced he was “relieved” residents no longer had to shelter-in-place. Lyle attended East High School, according to Denver police. Chief Ron Thomas noted the teen was required to be checked for weapons as part of a school safety plan. The searches would happen in an administrative area away from other students before he went to class. Thomas did not elaborate on why Lyle was subjected to the screening.

Of the two reported staff injuries, one person is in critical condition, and the other suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. After the victims were wounded, Lyle fled the scene, and a manhunt lasted for hours, according to CNN. Officials did not reveal how the student died nor did they say if a firearm was near his body. A Jefferson County SWAT team located the deceased about four hours after his red Volvo SUV was spotted at approximately 4:30 p.m. Lyle’s body was recovered about 1,000 feet from the vehicle.

“The Park County Coroner’s Office will be continuing to conduct a death investigation and will have no further details after an autopsy is completed,” the agency said in a statement. Yesterday, Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero said, “Today was my fourth visit to Denver Health’s Intensive Care Unit due to victims of gun violence. These events should not have happened on my watch or on this board’s watch. It is a sad and tragic day for East High School, Denver Public Schools, and our entire Denver community.” He will now require two armed members of the Denver Police Department to stand guard at the school during normal operating hours in light of the shooting.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Texas university cancels drag show after comparing it to Blackface

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Texas university cancels drag show after comparing it to Blackface

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More