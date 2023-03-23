Photo: Screenshot from J.I.’s “So So” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

J.I. treated fans back in February with his latest body of work, One Way Or Another, a 14-track offering with features from RealestK, Beam, and 2Rare. The project was led by well-received singles like “It’s Officially Done” and “Black Roses,” the latter of which was exclusively premiered by REVOLT. Today (March 23), the New York City artist returns with the official music video for “So So” from the EP. The new Derek Dreamfilms-directed clip follows J.I. during an active day out in his city as he delivers his signature flow:

“I run this s**t but this ain’t no race, whole time you lied, I was lookin’ at your face/ Whole time you cried, I forgot about my place, you was tryna bite my hand like I forgot about my plate/ They stole my sauce then they run with that s**t, I let ’em rock, go have fun with that s**t/ And if there’s money on your head, you better leave it there”

Prior to One Way Or Another, the “Need Me” artist’s last project was 2022’s Young & Restless, Vol. 1 Baby Don, a 12-song release that housed fan-favorites like “Love Letter” and “Taken For Granted.” The offering was featureless but boasted production by names like Hagan, Whippit Up Sensei, Chef Dior, D.O.C, CorMill, Ambezza, GLVCK, and more.

In a previous interview, J.I. spoke about how it felt to come together with fellow New York City artists to take back the crown. “Before 2019, before me, before Pop Smoke, before all these artists started coming out, before Cardi B, they were downplaying NY. They said Atlanta got it, Cali got it, and before you knew it, all these drill artists came out. We stamped the city back,” he declared.

Be sure to press play on J.I.’s brand new “So So” music video down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
J.I.
Music Videos
Rap
