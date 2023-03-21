Lil Mosey is officially back with his brand new single, “Flu Game.” The freshly released track references Michael Jordan’s infamous performance in game five of the 1997 NBA Finals. In the accompanying YUNGTADA-directed video, the Seattle-raised rapper pays homage to the basketball legend all throughout the offering, from wearing his jersey, to name-dropping him in his verse:

“It look like Rick Ross had it, got my b**ch a G wag’, she like her whips automatic/ The way I grew up, it was risk (Ooh-uh), it was tragic, it was risk, pull up and I’m scorin’ (Scorin’), I’m just tryna ball like Michael Jordan (Jordan)/ I’ma answer when you callin’, pick you up when you fallin’ (Fallin’)/ Tryna ball like Michael Jordan (Jordan), look at my left wrist, it’s gorgeous”

Lil Mosey stormed onto the music scene in 2018 with his Northsbest album, a 12-track release with a sole guest appearance from BlocBoy JB. The project housed his double-Platinum “Noticed” single. He returned in 2020 with Certified Hitmaker, which tapped in with artists like Gunna, Trippie Redd, AJ Tracey, and Chris Brown. Leading the way for that run was “Blueberry Faygo,” his Platinum record that went on to peak at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, the “Jet To The West” rapper revealed who his dream collaboration is. “Drake. I met him a few times. When I was in Toronto, I was in the studio with Preme. When I was recording, he came in and pulled up. I met him in Miami and in Toronto, I see it definitely happening soon. I got some fire s**t for him. That’s going to be someday,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Lil Mosey’s brand new “Flu Game” music video down below.