Photo: Screenshot from Tori Kelly’s “missin u” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

After laying low for the past few years on the music front, Tori Kelly has officially made her grand return. Over the weekend, the R&B savant shared her latest single, “missin u.” The offering marks her debut with Epic Records and also arrived paired with a Marc Klasfeld-directed music video. The track is produced by and co-written with Jon Bellion, and finds Kelly crooning about missing good times with a past lover:

“I remember better days, I’d be like, ‘Hey, boy, come on right around’/ And you did, and you did, and you did, you always met me there, we were young, we were dumb, yeah, we had a good run/ But now, I’m off that, I’m off that riesling, out in these streets, deleting what you mean to me/ Then you pop back, back in my mind, I go back in time, it was the perfect night”

The California-born songstress stormed onto the R&B scene with her debut 2016 album, Unbreakable Smile. That project housed features from names like Ed Sheeran, LL Cool J, and Daye Jack across 16 songs. More recently, she can be heard featured on tracks like “Name” by Justin Bieber, “Real Thing” by Pink Sweat$, and more.

In a recent interview, Kelly explained her intentions behind the new single. “This song is about missing somebody, but it’s also just so inspired by the early 2000s and late ’90s. We wanted to make sure that we got that nostalgic feeling both in the lyrics and in the music. I just knew, ‘Okay, when people listen to this, I want them to be transported. I want them to think about that era or just that nostalgic feeling, whatever that is for them,'” she said.

Be sure to press play on Tori Kelly’s brand new “missin u” music video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins Desiigner on new "PMR" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Bryson Tiller ends five-year hiatus with "Back and I’m Better Tour" announcement

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Pi'erre Bourne drops off "Honeyberry 2" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

SZA responds to backlash of her showing love to a Portland fan on "SOS Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

T-Pain shares his renditions of classic records in new ‘On Top of The Covers’ LP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

6LACK reveals "PRBLMS" was inspired by a real-life crazy ex-girlfriend

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

03 Greedo officially returns with new “Bacc Like I Never Left” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Alex Vaughn releases new ‘The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)’ project

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Singles
Tori Kelly
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins Desiigner on new "PMR" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Bryson Tiller ends five-year hiatus with "Back and I’m Better Tour" announcement

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Pi'erre Bourne drops off "Honeyberry 2" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

SZA responds to backlash of her showing love to a Portland fan on "SOS Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

T-Pain shares his renditions of classic records in new ‘On Top of The Covers’ LP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

6LACK reveals "PRBLMS" was inspired by a real-life crazy ex-girlfriend

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

03 Greedo officially returns with new “Bacc Like I Never Left” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Alex Vaughn releases new ‘The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)’ project

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More