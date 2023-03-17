On Wednesday (March 16), Variety announced Megan Thee Stallion as one of many celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations to increase caregiving representation across TV and Film with the Creative Care Council. Caring Across Generations, established in 2011, is a league of caregivers working to reconstruct America’s care system to allow everyone to “live and age with dignity.” According to the outlet, Megan Thee Stallion, joined by other celebrities — Yvette Nicole Brown, Brandee Evans, Bradley Cooper, Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen, Richard Lui, and Yves Mathieu East — will take part in the organization’s movement to change how caregiving is perceived and supported by society.

“Caring for the people we love is one of the most important and fundamental roles in our lives, but that work is largely invisible and unsupported, even as our society ages and our needs grow,” Ai-Jen Poo, Caring Across Generations executive director, said. “The care crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and we are so excited to have our Creative Care Council members giving voice and visibility to the support we all need to help ensure people have the childcare, paid family leave, and aging and disability care they need to thrive.”

The council will offer recommendations and feedback regarding heightening awareness and “strengthening relationships with like-minded partners,” such as the 28-year-old Houston native. In a statement, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the role caregiving has played in her life, including witnessing it occur with the women in her family.

“Caregiving has played a major role in my life,” she revealed. “When I was growing up, I watched my grandmother care for my great-grandmother, and she did it with love, strength, and patience. As a society, we have to support and celebrate our care workers more because caregiving is one of the most underappreciated jobs. My hope is that we can create better environments where people receiving care can feel safe and secure at home while care workers feel supported and empowered. All families should have access to high-quality resources to provide care for those in need.”

Watch Creative Care Council’s video announcement below: