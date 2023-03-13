Photo: B. Kim Barnes via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

California legislature is preparing to take up a bill that would make it easier for people harmed in encounters with police to receive monetary support from the California Victim Compensation Board. On Thursday (March 9), the California Senate set a hearing for March 28 to consider the proposal, SB 838, and determine how to move forward. As it stands, most claims in the state (aside from domestic violence or sexual assault cases) require that the claimant be identified as a victim in a police report in order to receive financial assistance following a traumatizing encounter. But, if the bill is passed, it would help families like that of Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old who was shot and killed by a Vallejo Police officer on June 2, 2020.

“Unfortunately, because our loved ones were killed the way they were, you know, we’re not considered victims, they are not considered as victims. So, therefore, we’re continuing the cycles of trauma and harm,” his sister, Michelle Monterrosa, told Public News Service of the current laws. “The whole household is also a victim, you know — we’re the ones who deal with the loss every day.”

A similar bill, SB 299, was introduced in last year’s legislative session. The proposals prevent the state’s Victim Compensation Board from denying an application submitted by someone who suffered harm from police actions regardless of their involvement in a crime or failure to cooperate with law enforcement. 

Families or survivors would be able to bolster their case with evidence other than a police report when they apply for the program. The fund provides assistance with burial costs, medical bills, and counseling, and the victim would be eligible to receive it regardless of whether the officer is arrested or convicted. 

Police brutality is not something new to San Francisco,” Michelle lamented to CNN in 2021. “Growing up in the public school system, our teachers would cancel classes to go to protests, to go to vigils. That’s really where our support for activism started at a really young age.”

Cristine Soto DeBerry, former chief of staff for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, oversaw a similar program on the local level and insisted that the system needs to be more flexible and compassionate toward everyday people. “We see families having to turn to GoFundMe pages and car washes to try and cover the cost of burying their loved one after an incident like this. And that, to us, seems inhumane and unnecessary,” she stated. “Supporting families through this process is a smart public safety strategy, and one that strengthens legitimacy rather than undermining it.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Shanquella Robinson's mother wants "the Cabo Six" convicted for her daughter's death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Memphis judge temporarily blocks release of additional Tyre Nichols arrest footage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Attorneys demand FBI step up arrest efforts in Shanquella Robinson's death case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Wife says she snapped before shooting husband who is accused of child molestation

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Innocent Mexican bystander killed during cartel kidnapping identified as church worker

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Cartel members allegedly apologize for deadly Mexican kidnapping

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

11 East Cleveland police officers charged with civil rights violations caught on video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Shanquella Robinson's mother wants "the Cabo Six" convicted for her daughter's death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Memphis judge temporarily blocks release of additional Tyre Nichols arrest footage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Attorneys demand FBI step up arrest efforts in Shanquella Robinson's death case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Wife says she snapped before shooting husband who is accused of child molestation

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Innocent Mexican bystander killed during cartel kidnapping identified as church worker

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Cartel members allegedly apologize for deadly Mexican kidnapping

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

11 East Cleveland police officers charged with civil rights violations caught on video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More