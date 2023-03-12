A visceral shockwave has been felt by many as the news of Costa Titch’s sudden passing began to circulate on social media today (March 12). The 28-year-old rapper’s passing was confirmed by his family in a somber post on Instagram.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door, robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou, who[m] South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name ‘Costa Titch.’ It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time,” read the statement from his loved ones. Fans were alarmed when the rising talent collapsed twice onstage at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg, Africa, on Saturday (March 11) night. He was ultimately carted off stage and died hours later. At this time, a cause of death has not been revealed.

“We are devastated by the sudden loss of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend,” began a statement shared on the festival’s Twitter account. “Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene — a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator, and friend to the festival. Our deepest thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with his family, friends, and our entire community, who are together mourning this heartbreaking loss.”

Titch was signed to Akon’s imprint, Konvict Muzik. The two recently collaborated on the remix to “Big Flexa” and appeared onstage together at the Cotton Fest. The executive joined fans in openly mourning his signee, who he said was more than an artist. “He was a brilliant superstar and hardworking man with a kind heart, which endeared him to all around him,” wrote Akon. “I remember when Babs played me his record for the first time. I was convinced that he was going to make an impact in this world. Costa Titch had a vision that I knew for sure would take over the music industry globally and was on his way to doing just that when God’s plan intervened. It’s been a sad day, but what makes me feel better is that I know he died doing what he loved doing the most in this world. God bless you, COSTA!”

View the related post below.