Additional footage showing police officers as they brutally beat Tyre Nichols within inches of his life is forthcoming. Twenty more hours of video and several internal documents related to the Jan. 7 incident were expected to be released last week; however, Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. issued a court order temporarily blocking the release.

“The court orders that the release of videos, audio, reports, and personnel files of City of Memphis employees related to this indictment and investigation (to include administrative hearings, records, and related files) shall be delayed until such time as the state and the defendants have reviewed this information. The release of this information shall be subject to further orders of this court and, in the public interest, will be ordered as soon as possible,” stated the order that was obtained by CNN on Wednesday (March 8).

As previously reported, protests against police brutality broke out across the country when the Memphis Police Department shared bodycam and surveillance recordings on Jan. 27. The grisly images of the father as he was repeatedly struck drew comparisons to the infamous cop beating of Rodney King and was likened to a modern-day public lynching. The additional video footage will include revealing audio from after the 29-year-old was battered and transported by EMTs to a hospital. Regarding the documents, they include portions of the city’s investigation and the personnel records of 13 officers and four members of the Memphis Fire Department.

Initially, the five disgraced officers — identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr.— who attacked Nichols were fired, but terminations have since included two additional members of the force. Bean, Haley, Smith, Martin and Mills have each been charged in connection with the assault that ultimately led to the 29-year-old’s death. Last month, during their first court appearance on Feb. 17, they pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges, which included second-degree murder. The men are due back in court on May 1.