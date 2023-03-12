Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Additional footage showing police officers as they brutally beat Tyre Nichols within inches of his life is forthcoming. Twenty more hours of video and several internal documents related to the Jan. 7 incident were expected to be released last week; however, Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. issued a court order temporarily blocking the release.

“The court orders that the release of videos, audio, reports, and personnel files of City of Memphis employees related to this indictment and investigation (to include administrative hearings, records, and related files) shall be delayed until such time as the state and the defendants have reviewed this information. The release of this information shall be subject to further orders of this court and, in the public interest, will be ordered as soon as possible,” stated the order that was obtained by CNN on Wednesday (March 8).

As previously reported, protests against police brutality broke out across the country when the Memphis Police Department shared bodycam and surveillance recordings on Jan. 27. The grisly images of the father as he was repeatedly struck drew comparisons to the infamous cop beating of Rodney King and was likened to a modern-day public lynching. The additional video footage will include revealing audio from after the 29-year-old was battered and transported by EMTs to a hospital. Regarding the documents, they include portions of the city’s investigation and the personnel records of 13 officers and four members of the Memphis Fire Department.

Initially, the five disgraced officers — identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr.— who attacked Nichols were fired, but terminations have since included two additional members of the force. Bean, Haley, Smith, Martin and Mills have each been charged in connection with the assault that ultimately led to the 29-year-old’s death. Last month, during their first court appearance on Feb. 17, they pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges, which included second-degree murder. The men are due back in court on May 1.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Attorneys demand FBI step up arrest efforts in Shanquella Robinson's death case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Innocent Mexican bystander killed during cartel kidnapping identified as church worker

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Cartel members allegedly apologize for deadly Mexican kidnapping

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

11 East Cleveland police officers charged with civil rights violations caught on video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Mexican kidnapping of Americans

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality
RIP
Tyre Nichols
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Attorneys demand FBI step up arrest efforts in Shanquella Robinson's death case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Innocent Mexican bystander killed during cartel kidnapping identified as church worker

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Cartel members allegedly apologize for deadly Mexican kidnapping

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

11 East Cleveland police officers charged with civil rights violations caught on video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Mexican kidnapping of Americans

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More