Photo: Ronald Martinez / Staff via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Steph Curry has four NBA championship rings to his name, but when it comes to music, he tips his hat to another accomplished figure in his own field. The Golden State Warriors All-Star guard stopped by Mistah F.A.B.’s “The Unc & Fab Show” yesterday (March 8) and was asked what project he could listen to if he could only hear one LP for the rest of his life. He was sure of his answer. “It’s Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool,” he replied. “[I’m a] huge Lupe fan. I think that album — I don’t know how many Top 10 lists that album would come up on, but that for me [is No. 1]. The time and place too. And he’s an amazing artist.”

The Cool was released in December 2007 and remained at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums chart for nine consecutive weeks. At the time, Curry was a sophomore basketball star at Davidson College. When he listens to those songs, it reminds him of that time in his life. “Anybody who knows me knows my favorite rapper is Lupe Fiasco,” Curry said in a 2018 Slam interview as he held a vinyl copy of the record. “This album, The Cool … it was my favorite album of his. If I hear any song it reminds me of my college days and having that tournament run that we had back at Davidson.”

“It’s just a classic for me,” he added. “Still have it on my playlist now. Big shout out to Lupe. [I] appreciate all the inspiration.”

In September 2022, The Cool was officially certified platinum, marking the Chicago native’s first platinum full-length. The Grammy-nominated project receiving that recognition 15 years after its release was a meaningful accomplishment for him. “To achieve this milestone is great. It’s one of the things I’ve always wanted — the only thing that I hadn’t achieved in rap or in hip hop,” Fiasco told HipHopDX in October. “I’ve sold millions of records. I have platinum singles and multi-platinum singles … But I’ve never had a platinum record. So for me, it just solidifies my presence in the space, and it puts me in a new kind of category.”

As for where The Cool fits in his catalog, Fiasco, like Curry, puts it in his top spot. “Where would I rank it? It’s my number one selling record. I’ma start doing that, whatever sold the most is the best,” he declared. “The Cool sold the most records so that’s the number one record.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Rae Sremmurd announce 'Sremm 4 Life' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Nafe Smallz connects with Krept & Konan for "Groupie"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Digga D is back with latest single "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Fat Joe says early '90s hip hop was about lifting the culture to another level

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Listen to re'mi's latest single "In n Out"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Kenny Mason and Tony Shhnow declare "100 or Nun" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

SNOT joins Eem Triplin for "LET YOU KNOW" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

Rap Snacks introduces Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"-inspired Nocho Nachos

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kash Doll and Icewear Vezzo team up for new “RNQ” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Lil Yachty says "f**k any of the albums" before 'Let's Start Here'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lupe Fiasco
Rap
Steph Curry
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Rae Sremmurd announce 'Sremm 4 Life' album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Nafe Smallz connects with Krept & Konan for "Groupie"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Digga D is back with latest single "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Fat Joe says early '90s hip hop was about lifting the culture to another level

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Listen to re'mi's latest single "In n Out"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Kenny Mason and Tony Shhnow declare "100 or Nun" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

SNOT joins Eem Triplin for "LET YOU KNOW" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

Rap Snacks introduces Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"-inspired Nocho Nachos

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kash Doll and Icewear Vezzo team up for new “RNQ” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Lil Yachty says "f**k any of the albums" before 'Let's Start Here'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More