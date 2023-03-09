For the past week, many have discussed the March 3 kidnapping in Mexico that led to two Americans and an innocent Mexican bystander being killed by the Gulf Cartel. Since the news broke, others have shared their stories, including rapper KaMillion.

Yesterday (March 8), she uploaded two videos to Instagram showing a bone-chilling encounter with armed men. “[This] is footage of me and my crew in Mexico. The cartel pulled us over, saw money in our bags and tried to collect money or they said they were taking us away,” KaMillion began. “They took 1,500 from the stylist and asked where’s the rest. I hid mine, but they kept asking for more. Scary stuff. Seeing the tragedies unfold in the media when I came back of people being killed, I feel so blessed,” she wrote. The “Florida Lit” artist concluded her post by saying, “Literally my worst trip ever. Police cartel is different. [S**t] crazy. I was told they are associated with the cartel, and kidnap [tourists] and extort money.”

Her comment section was flooded with users happy for her safe return. “I’m trembling watching this video, and I’m so thankful you made it out,” Houston emcee Just Brittany said. Influencer Jessie Woo noted she “got hustled at the airport when I went to Tulum.” R&B songstress Lil Mo added, “I’m glad you are OK. Thanks for sharing this. It’s REAL out here. And when you’re in cartel land, they are ALL in on it. It’s WILD.” Today (March 9), while sitting on set filming season two of HBO’s Issa Rae-produced comedy series “Rap S**t,” KaMillion further addressed the situation in an Instagram Story post.

“People are asking me about Mexico. The best advice that I could give you is don’t stay in an Airbnb. Stay somewhere that’s in a developed community because our a** was in an Airbnb. The streets weren’t even paved where we was staying at,” she shared. KaMillion revealed that the tires on her vehicle were also slashed and that she’s never going back to Mexico again.