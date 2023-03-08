Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson is celebrating Women’s History Month a little differently this year. On Monday (March 6), the Supreme Court Justice was honored with a street in her name where she was raised in Miami.

“I hope that this street naming will also serve as a testament to what is possible in this great country. I hope that people who are driving by might have a moment of reflection about what it means that a person from this neighborhood and someone from my background could take what this place has to offer, and be well-equipped enough to then go out into the world, and do what it takes to not only become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States — but also the first former public defender — and the first associate justice who is from the great state of Florida,” Jackson said during Monday’s ceremony.

Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners was happy to present Jackson with the highly regarded achievement. “As a mother, lawyer, public servant and woman of color, the Justice is an inspiration, to say the very least. It is my absolute honor to recognize the Justice and to do so during Women’s History Month,” Higgins shared. She continued, “It is not just her accomplishments, it is also her character. While most of us will never near any of her accomplishments, many of us can certainly relate to her story.” Jackson’s loved ones, including her parents, were present for the well-deserved moment. According to Higgins, they “taught the importance of education and hard work but also to love your country even when your country did not love you back.”

Miami attorney Stephen Rosenthal grew up with the politician and spoke in favor of her at Monday’s event. “There will be a connection right here, across centuries of American history, when people drive on Harriet Tubman Highway to get to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street,” he told the audience. Her new honor is located on Eureka Drive or Southwest 184th Street between Caribbean Drive and Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay. Jackson grew up in Cutler Bay and is a Miami Palmetto Senior High School graduate. After leaving Miami, she became a Harvard Law alum.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

2022 REVOLT Power List: Ja Morant, Rihanna, Diddy, Stacey Abrams & more

By Ahmad Davis
  /  12.23.2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson formally inducted as Supreme Court judge

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.30.2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation as first Black woman Supreme Court Justice: "We've made it"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.08.2022

Black Twitter turns up for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.07.2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed by Senate as US Supreme Court Justice

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.07.2022

Joy Behar says Ketanji Brown Jackson is “perfect" like Obama

By Terzel Ron
  /  03.23.2022

Fact Check | What are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications to serve as a Supreme Court justice?

By Bianca Alysse
  /  03.23.2022

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court nomination

By Ashlee Banks
  /  03.14.2022
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

2022 REVOLT Power List: Ja Morant, Rihanna, Diddy, Stacey Abrams & more

By Ahmad Davis
  /  12.23.2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson formally inducted as Supreme Court judge

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.30.2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation as first Black woman Supreme Court Justice: "We've made it"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.08.2022

Black Twitter turns up for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.07.2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed by Senate as US Supreme Court Justice

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.07.2022

Joy Behar says Ketanji Brown Jackson is “perfect" like Obama

By Terzel Ron
  /  03.23.2022

Fact Check | What are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications to serve as a Supreme Court justice?

By Bianca Alysse
  /  03.23.2022

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court nomination

By Ashlee Banks
  /  03.14.2022
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More