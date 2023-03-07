Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey is going to the 95th Oscar Awards. Today (March 7), the Academy announced its second slate of presenters for the annual event. Among that list is Bailey, who stars in the upcoming Disney live-action remake The Little Mermaid. She now joins Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monáe, and Zoe Saldaña, to name a few, as celebrities set to take the award show stage. The televised ceremony will air live on Sunday (March 12) at 8 p.m. EST.

And although the young Atlanta native is only attending this year’s awards as a presenter, she might be on the receiving end in 2024. The countdown continues as fans worldwide await Bailey’s screen debut as a Disney princess. Yesterday (March 6), the 22-year-old songstress emotionally revealed a mermaid Barbie doll designed in her likeness ahead of the movie’s premiere. 

“Today, I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am [going to] cry,” Bailey said in a clip posted to her Instagram account. “This is the new Little Mermaid doll. I am literally choking up because this means so much to me, and to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal. And look, she even has my mole… and the hair… I’m just stunned. So, I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m going to steal this, and take it home and hide it forever,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Last month, the talented singer shared the extended trailer for The Little Mermaid on social media as the movie approached its 100-day mark until its arrival. Viewers could see glimpses of a few characters featured in the film, including Bailey, who stars as Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter; Ursula played by Melissa McCarthy; Eric played by Jonah Hauer-King; and Flounder, Ariel’s best friend, portrayed by Jacob Tremblay. The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

