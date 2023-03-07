Photo: ROBYN BECK / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Many comedians will say their material is meant to get people talking, but some bits can be viewed as downright offensive. Following the March 4 Netflix release of Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special, one of Michael Jackson’s relatives is thanking Will Smith for the Oscars slap seen around the world.

By now, it’s been pretty hard to escape the Smith-Rock saga. As previously reported by REVOLT, at the 2022 Oscars, “The Fresh Prince” left his seat at the coveted awards show and forcefully smacked the “Everybody Hates Chris” actor on live television for making an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair. The actress suffers from the hair loss disease alopecia. Rock declined to press charges and declined Will’s apology but has never really stopped using the incident as a punch line for his comedy shows. This past weekend, the comedian released his frustrations on stage for millions to see. During the hour-long program, Rock also compared Michael Jackson to R. Kelly, which didn’t sit well with the “King of Pop’s” family members.

Both Kelly and Jackson have been plagued with accusations of pedophilia throughout their careers; however, Jackson was acquitted and never served jail time. “Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career, yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated [at] the Oscars. After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his ‘Retaliation — l’m still relevant’ special, I have [three] things to say,” Taj Jackson, Michael’s nephew, tweeted yesterday (March 6). First, he asked, “What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying [disguised] as jokes?” Second, he stated, “Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now.”

Last but not least, Taj wrote, “Thank you, Will Smith.” Rock also faced backlash for admitting during the show that the only reason he watched Will’s latest movie was to see him get beat. “The other day, I watched Emancipation just so I could watch him getting whipped,” the “In Living Color” alum said of the film set during slavery. After hearing the crude jokes, many on Twitter felt that “Will didn’t smack him hard enough.” Taj and others also noted that Rock previously allowed two white comedians to repeatedly say “n**ger” in his presence and wished “he’d look in the mirror regarding his own Selective Outrage.”

View related tweets below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Chris Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Twitter is in shambles over Chris Rock’s scathing response to Will Smith Oscars slap

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Chris Rock blames Jada Pinkett Smith for Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage': "She started this"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Marlon Wayans says jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia were off limits in 'God Loves Me'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Chris Rock jokingly admits he watched 'Emancipation' to see Will Smith get "whipped"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Will Smith accepts Beacon Award at 2022 AAFCA Ceremony

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

Viola Davis congratulates fellow actors after SAG Awards, NAACP Image Awards weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Brittney Griner makes surprise appearance at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Diplo says he did not shade Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' win at the Grammys

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Chris Rock
Michael Jackson
Oscars
Will Smith
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Chris Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Twitter is in shambles over Chris Rock’s scathing response to Will Smith Oscars slap

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Chris Rock blames Jada Pinkett Smith for Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage': "She started this"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Marlon Wayans says jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia were off limits in 'God Loves Me'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Chris Rock jokingly admits he watched 'Emancipation' to see Will Smith get "whipped"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Will Smith accepts Beacon Award at 2022 AAFCA Ceremony

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

Viola Davis congratulates fellow actors after SAG Awards, NAACP Image Awards weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Brittney Griner makes surprise appearance at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Diplo says he did not shade Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' win at the Grammys

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More