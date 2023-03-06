On Friday (March 3), D Double E decided to reach out to some of grime’s best to join him on a hard-hitting effort. Handling production duties, the Newham General recruited Jme, Smila, Jammer, Shorty, LayZ, Blittz, Novelist, Jammin, and Off Endz for a new collaboration, and all parties made sure to deliver some of their hardest bars to date. The closer, Boy Better Know’s own Jme, can be heard addressing critics and liars in his short but effective verse.

“Emcees fabricate our friendships, so they can break it up and have a reason to war me, boy, they’ll follow my car on road, so they can pull man over like they caught me, people want a picture, say they met me, but they didn’t meet me, they just saw me, mandem trying to make eye contact to try to conjure up some reason to bore me…”

Back in July of 2022, D Double E delivered the seven-track offering Bluku Bluku EP 2, complete with additional features from Novelist and Chip. The project served as the sequel to 2011’s Bluku! Bluku!, an iconic body of work with assists from Example, Dizzee Rascal, and Smurfie Syco. More recently, he could also be heard on notable drops like D Power Diesle’s “Real OG’s,” Manga Saint Hilare’s “Together,” “Merry Christmas,” and Songer’s “04:59.”

In a past interview with Hypebeast, D Double E opened up about transcending the grime emcee label.

“I’ve never ever been a man to just do one thing. When you get in my car, it’s always a range of stuff — you can never guess what I’m going to be listening to. Sometimes I meet people who think I’m a grime fanatic and that’s strictly what I do. I don’t represent just grime, I represent the U.K. Everything that comes from the U.K. I love it.”

