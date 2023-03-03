Photo: Screenshot from J.I.’s “Save You” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Earlier this year, J.I. returned with loose drops like “It’s Officially Done” and “Black Roses,” the latter of which was exclusively premiered by REVOLT. Today (March 3), the New York City talent built on his momentum with “Save You,” an emotionally charged cut that speaks on wanting to help someone through their hard times. The new clip was directed by Derek Dreamfilms and Artixan and takes place in a group therapy session. After revealing to the members that he’s addicted to pain, the 21-year-old rapper delivers his regret-filled hook:

“I tried to save you knowing I have no ‘S’ On my chest, impact I left only made it harder for the rest/ I’m stressed, but I wish for you nothing but the best, give you everything I’ve had, but I got nothing left/ I tried to save you knowing I have no ‘S’ on my chest, impact I left only made it harder for the rest”

The “Need Me” artist’s last body of work was 2022’s Young & Restless, Vol. 1 Baby Don, a 12-song project that housed fan-favorites like “Love Letter” and “Taken For Granted.” The offering was featureless but boasted production by names like Hagan, Whippit Up Sensei, Chef Dior, D.O.C, CorMill, Ambezza, GLVCK, and more.

In a previous interview, J.I. spoke about how it felt to sell out SOBs, an iconic New York City venue. “I got emotional because I worked hard for this. My story is crazy. When the documentary comes out, you guys will understand why I go so hard and why I take my craft so seriously. I’ve had a long journey. Even to be here, it’s overwhelming. Most people from my city don’t leave the city,” he said.

Be sure to press play on J.I.’s brand new “Save You” music video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Wiz Khalifa announces "The Good Trip Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

How The Notorious B.I.G. influenced Nas' 'It Was Written' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Sauce Walka shares new "Ghetto Ashes" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
J.I.
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Wiz Khalifa announces "The Good Trip Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

How The Notorious B.I.G. influenced Nas' 'It Was Written' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Sauce Walka shares new "Ghetto Ashes" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More