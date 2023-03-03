Earlier this year, J.I. returned with loose drops like “It’s Officially Done” and “Black Roses,” the latter of which was exclusively premiered by REVOLT. Today (March 3), the New York City talent built on his momentum with “Save You,” an emotionally charged cut that speaks on wanting to help someone through their hard times. The new clip was directed by Derek Dreamfilms and Artixan and takes place in a group therapy session. After revealing to the members that he’s addicted to pain, the 21-year-old rapper delivers his regret-filled hook:

“I tried to save you knowing I have no ‘S’ On my chest, impact I left only made it harder for the rest/ I’m stressed, but I wish for you nothing but the best, give you everything I’ve had, but I got nothing left/ I tried to save you knowing I have no ‘S’ on my chest, impact I left only made it harder for the rest”

The “Need Me” artist’s last body of work was 2022’s Young & Restless, Vol. 1 Baby Don, a 12-song project that housed fan-favorites like “Love Letter” and “Taken For Granted.” The offering was featureless but boasted production by names like Hagan, Whippit Up Sensei, Chef Dior, D.O.C, CorMill, Ambezza, GLVCK, and more.

In a previous interview, J.I. spoke about how it felt to sell out SOBs, an iconic New York City venue. “I got emotional because I worked hard for this. My story is crazy. When the documentary comes out, you guys will understand why I go so hard and why I take my craft so seriously. I’ve had a long journey. Even to be here, it’s overwhelming. Most people from my city don’t leave the city,” he said.

Be sure to press play on J.I.’s brand new “Save You” music video down below.