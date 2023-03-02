Photo: Peter Cade via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

The city of San Francisco is mourning the loss of a familiar face after one of its own recently passed away. The popular street performer, known as Bucket Man, died last week.

“I’m [sad] to announce my friend, The Bucket Man, that played buckets on Market [Street] and was in [the] Will Smith movie, the Pursuit of Happyness has [overdosed] and died in his SRO,” a tweet from yesterday (March 1) read. One user interjected, saying the death occurred last week, but floods of others offered their condolences. “What? Nooooo! He was a fixture on Market Street and a local celebrity. I am so sorry for your loss,” a person wrote. Another commented, “OH NO. I passed by this guy so many times in [San Francisco] playing those buckets. Every once in a while, I would see some other dude trying to copy him, but they lacked his rhythm. There will never be another Market [Street] Bucket Man. He was part of [San Francisco’s] culture.”

Many continued to remember his joyful and soulful presence: “One of the bests [parts] about Bucket Man’s drumming was the fact that he welcomed so many [tourists] to San Francisco with a smile, and he showed those [tourists] love… Very sad… Very sad….. #SanFrancisco so many tourists around the world remember his positive music and loving smile.” Videos of the street performer passionately beating his buckets and drums can be found on YouTube as far back as 15 years ago.

According to California news station KTVU 2, the San Francisco “Bucket Man,” born Larry Hunt, died last Wednesday (Feb. 22) at the age of 64. He was a “well-known figure” who could be spotted on the city streets “rain or shine,” KTVU added. In addition to appearing in Smith’s 2006 drama, which was based on a true story, Hunt also performed on the NBC reality showcase series, “America’s Got Talent.” As of today (March 2), his cause of death has not been revealed.

See tributes to San Francisco’s Bucket Man below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith accepts Beacon Award at 2022 AAFCA Ceremony

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Michael B. Jordan's star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Rickey Smiley opens up on oldest son's untimely death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

Black Milwaukee transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Baltimore pays record $6M in police misconduct settlement

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023

320 "kettled" George Floyd demonstrators awarded $7 million in New York City settlement

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Yara Shahidi transforms into Tinker Bell for new 'Peter Pan & Wendy' movie — see trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

The Weeknd lands upcoming feature film debut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Lionsgate releases official trailer for Tracy Oliver's 'The Blackening'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Michael B. Jordan apologizes to mom for sexy underwear ad at 'Creed III' premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith accepts Beacon Award at 2022 AAFCA Ceremony

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Michael B. Jordan's star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Rickey Smiley opens up on oldest son's untimely death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

Black Milwaukee transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Baltimore pays record $6M in police misconduct settlement

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.01.2023

320 "kettled" George Floyd demonstrators awarded $7 million in New York City settlement

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Yara Shahidi transforms into Tinker Bell for new 'Peter Pan & Wendy' movie — see trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

The Weeknd lands upcoming feature film debut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Lionsgate releases official trailer for Tracy Oliver's 'The Blackening'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Michael B. Jordan apologizes to mom for sexy underwear ad at 'Creed III' premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More