Today (March 1), Lionsgate released the official trailer to The Blackening, the 2022 American comedy horror film. It is also an expansion of the 2018 short film by the improv comedy troupe 3Peat. The feature was directed by Tim Story and co-written by Girls Trip‘s Tracy Oliver and actor Dewayne Perkins, who stars in the movie. “Empire’s” Grace Byers and “Insecure’s” Yvonne Orji are also featured in the comedy horror alongside Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, and Jay Pharoah.

According to the movie’s synopsis, The Blackening follows “seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer [with] a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not.”

In the film’s trailer, the actors referred to several Black cultural topics and stereotypes. At one point, while sitting at a table in the cabin, Byers’ character stood up and dapped her partner’s hand as she said, “That is what we do on Juneteenth,” as they played what appeared to be a game of spades.

In another scene, the group of friends stumbled upon a room and found a board game called The Blackening. After they opened it, a figure on a TV screen instructed them to choose a card to save Morgan, who appeared confined to a chair onscreen. Robertson’s character then read a card that said, “In your predicament, a Black character is always the first to die. I will spare your lives if you sacrifice the person you deem the blackest…” The group then argued amongst each other about who should be chosen.

The Blackening isn’t the only project that Oliver has been working on lately. On Jan. 23, she revealed with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that there will be a Girls Trip 2. “I do have a definitive Girls Trip 2 update. That is officially happening.” Oliver also noted that the entire star-studded cast would return: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

Watch the official trailer for The Blackening below: