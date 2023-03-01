Photo: Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Today (March 1), Lionsgate released the official trailer to The Blackening, the 2022 American comedy horror film. It is also an expansion of the 2018 short film by the improv comedy troupe 3Peat. The feature was directed by Tim Story and co-written by Girls Trip‘s Tracy Oliver and actor Dewayne Perkins, who stars in the movie. “Empire’s” Grace Byers and “Insecure’s” Yvonne Orji are also featured in the comedy horror alongside Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, and Jay Pharoah.

According to the movie’s synopsis, The Blackening follows “seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer [with] a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not.”

In the film’s trailer, the actors referred to several Black cultural topics and stereotypes. At one point, while sitting at a table in the cabin, Byers’ character stood up and dapped her partner’s hand as she said, “That is what we do on Juneteenth,” as they played what appeared to be a game of spades.

In another scene, the group of friends stumbled upon a room and found a board game called The Blackening. After they opened it, a figure on a TV screen instructed them to choose a card to save Morgan, who appeared confined to a chair onscreen. Robertson’s character then read a card that said, “In your predicament, a Black character is always the first to die. I will spare your lives if you sacrifice the person you deem the blackest…” The group then argued amongst each other about who should be chosen.

The Blackening isn’t the only project that Oliver has been working on lately. On Jan. 23, she revealed with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that there will be a Girls Trip 2. “I do have a definitive Girls Trip 2 update. That is officially happening.” Oliver also noted that the entire star-studded cast would return: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

Watch the official trailer for The Blackening below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Michael B. Jordan apologizes to mom for sexy underwear ad at 'Creed III' premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Jonathan Majors pitches rom-com starring him and Issa Rae: "Let's do it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Wendy Williams is ready to be back on TV: "I am formerly retired"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Michael B. Jordan set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amber Riley

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Michael B. Jordan playfully confronts reporter over ”corny” remark, Twitter can’t stop laughing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Tracy Oliver

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Michael B. Jordan apologizes to mom for sexy underwear ad at 'Creed III' premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Jonathan Majors pitches rom-com starring him and Issa Rae: "Let's do it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Wendy Williams is ready to be back on TV: "I am formerly retired"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Michael B. Jordan set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amber Riley

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

"Abbott Elementary" wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Michael B. Jordan playfully confronts reporter over ”corny” remark, Twitter can’t stop laughing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More