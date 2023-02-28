Photo: Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson made history in June 2022 when she was sworn in as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. Since taking her spot on the bench, Jackson has lent her name to various assenting and dissenting takes. Today (Feb. 28), for the first time since being inducted, Jackson penned a majority opinion for the Court, once again making history as the first Black woman to do so. 

SCOTUS ruled unanimously in Delaware v. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with Jackson taking the lead on communicating its ruling to the public. It involved a dispute between Delaware and other states over unclaimed MoneyGram checks. They adjudicated against Delaware, finding that it could not keep the funds simply because the payment company is based there. Instead, they must be given to the states in which the checks were originally purchased. 

In her summary of the 9-0 decision, Jackson wrote that these are similar to money orders and thus should be treated the same under federal law. She added that “given the history and text” of the law in question, “it would be strange” to grant an exemption to MoneyGram checks. 

Though it’s Jackson’s first time speaking for most of the Court, it isn’t her first time speaking on an issue presented to the justices. She has drawn up minority opinions since the Court’s term began in October 2022. In November 2022, she expressed her support for a death row inmate from Ohio who failed to get the Court to review his case. That same month, she led another dissension explaining why she deviated from the majority verdict to not put a hold on an execution in Missouri. And just this month, she disagreed with the choice to not take up a criminal defendant’s claim that his lawyer didn’t provide adequate legal representation.

Click here to text us a photo of your Black superhero for a chance to be featured on our social media or hit us at (404) 737-1393. Don’t forget to share a few words about who they are and why they’re yours!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Supreme Court takes up student loan forgiveness cases

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Massachusetts governor launches Black empowerment council

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Jennifer McClellan becomes first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Four charged in U.S. over 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to introduce bill that bans TikTok nationwide

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.25.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Wes Moore has been sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.19.2023

Barack Obama says wife Michelle Obama makes "every day brighter" in sweet birthday post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.17.2023

President Biden forgets MLK’s daughter-in-law's name while singing "Happy Birthday" to her

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.16.2023

Boosie wants a pardon from Louisiana's government

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.16.2023

Brazil’s Former President Jair Bolsonaro investigated in connection to Jan. 8 insurrection

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Politics

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Supreme Court takes up student loan forgiveness cases

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Massachusetts governor launches Black empowerment council

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Jennifer McClellan becomes first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Four charged in U.S. over 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to introduce bill that bans TikTok nationwide

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.25.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Wes Moore has been sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.19.2023

Barack Obama says wife Michelle Obama makes "every day brighter" in sweet birthday post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.17.2023

President Biden forgets MLK’s daughter-in-law's name while singing "Happy Birthday" to her

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.16.2023

Boosie wants a pardon from Louisiana's government

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.16.2023

Brazil’s Former President Jair Bolsonaro investigated in connection to Jan. 8 insurrection

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More