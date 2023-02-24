Photo: Christina House / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

The Association of American Medical Colleges reports that only 5 percent of doctors in the United States are Black. A Los Angeles-area HBCU is looking to change that. Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science began renovations on a state-of-the-art medical school building that will house a new degree program designed to address the shortage of Black doctors in the medical field

CDU was founded in 1966 and originally only offered graduate education. The Charles R. Drew Postgraduate Medical School was founded in the wake of the Watts uprising as a private educational institution that would confront and work to solve racial health disparities in the neighborhood and across the country. It launched an undergraduate medical program in partnership with UCLA School of Medicine in 1978. Prior to the creation of its own standalone med school and accompanying in-house program, CDU students did their pre-clinical training at UCLA for their first two years. 

The “private university with a public mission” continues toward greater equity in medicine to this day. In October 2022, it announced the debut of its independent four-year medical degree program, touting it as the first and only historically Black M.D. program west of the Mississippi. It is also one of only four historically Black medical colleges in the U.S. and is a federally designated Historically Black Graduate Institution.  

CDU’s president, Dr. David Carlisle, pointed out that even though hundreds of doctors have graduated through their joint M.D. program with UCLA, having their own medical school has been a longtime goal and represents another step in serving the needs of Watts and Willowbrook.  

“If you look around this community, if you drive around, do you see private practicing doctors? No. Do you see private practicing pharmacists? No. Dentists? No. You certainly don’t see cosmetic plastic surgeons anywhere around here for example,” Carlisle told CBS Los Angeles. “The secret sauce here is taking students who actually grew up in this community, [and] they are much more motivated to return and serve this community.”

Dr. Arthur Gomez, CDU associate dean of medical education, said that the new developments will do more than just prepare students for their day-to-day careers. It will also teach them to push for wider improvements in the real world. “Here, we will be teaching them not only the science of medicine, but also how to advocate for policy change with a leadership experience,” he said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023

White Mizzou student allowed to continue classes despite racist social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.10.2023

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper draw 50,000 attendees to Black Star Line Summit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023

Teacher fired for telling students to call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons" instead

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.12.2022

JAY-Z and Jack Dorsey gift graduates of The Bitcoin Academy $1K in digital currency

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.08.2022

Lil Baby and Quality Control discuss politics and more with Stacey Abrams

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

White headmaster resigns after telling Black student to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.25.2021

White headmaster tells Black boy to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.22.2021

White teacher tells students “white people can say” the N-word

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  03.12.2021

White teacher forces Black child to unclog toilet with his bare hands

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  03.10.2021

Creighton University suspends basketball coach for “plantation” comment

By Tamantha
  /  03.05.2021
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023

White Mizzou student allowed to continue classes despite racist social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.10.2023

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper draw 50,000 attendees to Black Star Line Summit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023

Teacher fired for telling students to call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons" instead

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.12.2022

JAY-Z and Jack Dorsey gift graduates of The Bitcoin Academy $1K in digital currency

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.08.2022

Lil Baby and Quality Control discuss politics and more with Stacey Abrams

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

White headmaster resigns after telling Black student to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.25.2021

White headmaster tells Black boy to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.22.2021

White teacher tells students “white people can say” the N-word

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  03.12.2021

White teacher forces Black child to unclog toilet with his bare hands

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  03.10.2021

Creighton University suspends basketball coach for “plantation” comment

By Tamantha
  /  03.05.2021
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More