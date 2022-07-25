At the age of 13, Alena Wicker is already making boss moves.

The Washington Post reports that she has been accepted to the University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. She has been accepted as a part of the institution’s Early Assurance Program that partners with HBCUs in Alabama to offer students with plans to enter medical school early acceptance into the program.

“I graduated high school LAST YEAR at 12 years old and here I am one year later I’ve been accepted into Med School at 13,” Wicker shared via Instagram. “I’m a junior in college. Statistics would have said I never would have made it. A little Black girl adopted from Fontana California.”

She also took a moment to thank her mother for the role she’s played in helping her to achieve her goals.

“Mama I made it. I couldn’t have done it without you. You gave me every opportunity possible to be successful,” Wicker continued in the post. “You are the best mother a kid could ever ask for. You always believed in me. You allowed me space to grow and become, make mistakes without making me feel bad. You allowed me the opportunity to experience the world.”

Although she has achieved success at such an early age, Wicker reveals that she still enjoys the normal activities of a 13-year-old like going to the movies and spending time with friends.

“I’m still a normal 13-year-old,” she shared.

Wicker is currently in two undergraduate programs studying biological sciences at both Oakwood University and Arizona State University.

“I’ve worked so hard to reach my goals and live my dreams,” said Wicker at one point in her post.

She credits her success to “extremely good time management skills” and the fact that she is “very disciplined.” In 2021, she became NASA’s youngest intern… ever.