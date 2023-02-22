Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff via Getty Image
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.22.2023

For 10 long months, WNBA star Brittney Griner was held in a Russian prison and had no communication with the outside world aside from receiving loads of fan mail. Griner came home last December thanks to efforts by her wife Cherelle and President Biden, and she inked a new one-year deal with her longtime team just this week. 

Now, after spending nearly a year in a penal colony on the other side of the globe, BG is officially back on the basketball court. Yesterday (Feb. 21), the Phoenix Mercury shared photos of the two-time Olympic gold medalist in her natural habitat. “There she is,” the caption read as Griner held a ball in the practice facilities. The post comes a day after the organization showed a handwritten note found in the locker room that read, “I’m back MF!!” with Griner’s signature and “#42,” the number on her jersey. 

Griner has a decade-long history with the group. She was the Arizona squad’s first overall WNBA Draft pick in 2013. She won her first WNBA championship the following year. Throughout her years in the WNBA, she juggled playing in the U.S. with a Russian basketball team, UMMC Yekaterinburg. Griner was arrested upon entering the country in February 2022 and sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying prescribed cannabis oil. 

Griner and her teammates will spend the next few months preparing for the upcoming 2023 season. Their first home game, slated for May 21, is going to be a special one, as Griner will make her triumphant return to Phoenix’s Footprint Center after her Russian ordeal. “The moment BG steps back on the court will be one you never forget,” the group said of the Welcome Home Opener. 

Griner’s homecoming is a momentous occasion that she’s been anticipating for a long time. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that kept me going,” she wrote on Instagram after arriving back in the U.S. on Dec. 8. “I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halftime Report | The trailblazing women of Fisk University

By Nasheena Quick
  /  02.22.2023

JAY-Z pays tribute to LeBron James, hypes 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Brittney Griner marks WNBA return in one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Brittney Griner
Sports
wnba

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halftime Report | The trailblazing women of Fisk University

By Nasheena Quick
  /  02.22.2023

JAY-Z pays tribute to LeBron James, hypes 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Brittney Griner marks WNBA return in one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More