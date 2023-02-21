Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images
By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.21.2023

This Wednesday (Feb. 22), viewers can look forward to icon Laverne Cox hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT has another must-watch conversation for fans. Cox — an award-winning model, actress, LGBTQ advocate and all-around pioneer who needs no introduction — will sit in the hot seat to talk about her life, career, and much more.

Ahead of the all-new installment, Lee hit up social media with a preview of what fans can expect. In the spicy clip, he pulled out his phone to call “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God after Cox was allegedly denied access to the morning production. The renowned actress also talked about still being able to throw down in the bedroom at 50 years old before things took a more serious turn. Peep below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASON LEE (@theonlyjasonlee)

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

'I Am Legend' sequel will be closer to first movie's alternate ending

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.20.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Jonathan Majors admits he walked out of Marvel meeting early on in his career

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Mary J. Blige reveals trailer for her new show "The Wine Down"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Halle Bailey shares extended trailer for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

Luenell feels Claudia Jordan joining "RHOA" was "the worse thing she ever did"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie to join cast of ‘Sneaks’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jason Lee
Laverne Cox

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

'I Am Legend' sequel will be closer to first movie's alternate ending

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.20.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Jonathan Majors admits he walked out of Marvel meeting early on in his career

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Mary J. Blige reveals trailer for her new show "The Wine Down"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Halle Bailey shares extended trailer for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

Luenell feels Claudia Jordan joining "RHOA" was "the worse thing she ever did"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie to join cast of ‘Sneaks’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More