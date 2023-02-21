This Wednesday (Feb. 22), viewers can look forward to icon Laverne Cox hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”
Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!
This week, REVOLT has another must-watch conversation for fans. Cox — an award-winning model, actress, LGBTQ advocate and all-around pioneer who needs no introduction — will sit in the hot seat to talk about her life, career, and much more.
Ahead of the all-new installment, Lee hit up social media with a preview of what fans can expect. In the spicy clip, he pulled out his phone to call “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God after Cox was allegedly denied access to the morning production. The renowned actress also talked about still being able to throw down in the bedroom at 50 years old before things took a more serious turn. Peep below.
View this post on Instagram
“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out!