Photo: Cover art for Toosii’s new “Favorite Song” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Back in November of 2022, Toosii released his most recent project, Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans by sharing loose drops like “Magic Stick” and his remix of “Snooze” by SZA. Today (Feb. 17), he adds onto his momentum with “Favorite Song,” a vulnerable track about opening your heart to a new love. The offering was produced by ADELSO, who was also behind the boards for fan-favorites like “Heartaches” and “City Of Love.” On the new song, Toosii croons about all the ways his love interest catches his attention:

“I’m on the stage right now, singin’ your favorite song, look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along/ Look in the crowd, and you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along, I say,’You look good without no make-up, no lashes, even better when you wake up’/ I see the look on your face, I see you’re hidin’ the hate, I see you’re lookin’ for someone to scoop you right off of your feet”

“‘Favorite Song’ is about touching every dynamic of what a woman expects from a man,” the “Love Is…” singer explained via press release. “It’s a heart-throbbing, real life, and motivational record. But yet a distinct song that is bound to be your favorite song.”

The platinum-certified artist closed out 2022 with Rod Wave as the supporting act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour,” which also featured R&B songstress Mariah the Scientist as an opener. Prior to that, Toosii released his Thank You For Believing project, a 13-song album that saw appearances from Latto, Key Glock and DaBaby. Soon afterward, he returned with the official deluxe edition dubbed The Manifestation, which included 10 new cuts and additional assists from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

R&B
Singles
Toosii

