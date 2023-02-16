Today (Feb. 16) marks the fifth anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album. The project was the Los Angeles native’s first body of work from a major record label. Today, it has also received a double-platinum RIAA certification.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Grammy-nominated artist was shot and killed on March 31, 2019 in the very same neighborhood he grew up in and had been working hard to rebuild. He was 33 years old when the tragic incident occurred. In February 2018, Hussle released Victory Lap through Atlantic Records. The year before, his independent label, All Money In LLC, struck a deal with the established company. “It’s not about fame, ambition or getting a radio record. The decision really came down to the message I’m trying to get across. I wanted to give that message the best chance to be heard and consumed on the highest level. That was my goal from the jump as All Money In took time to build its position in the hip hop lane,” Hussle told Billboard during that time.

On its 5th anniversary, Nipsey Hussle’s album “Victory Lap” has been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA 🏁 💿 pic.twitter.com/dvsDv50QT8 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) February 16, 2023

Atlantic CEO Craig Kallman and COO Julie Greenwald gave a joint statement, adding, “Nipsey is not only an extraordinary [emcee] but a true visionary and innovative entrepreneur. Over the past seven years, he has built an incredible brand that reflects his independent, non-traditional approach to what it means to be a creative artist in the modern music marketplace. We are thrilled and honored that he has chosen Atlantic as his label home.”

Victory Lap boasted hits with fellow West Coast rappers such as “Dedication” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “Last Time That I Checc’d” with YG. Since his passing, supporters of the “Racks In the Middle” hitmaker continue to make sure his memory lives on. In November 2022, NBA star LeBron James announced he would be releasing a documentary through his SpringHill production company highlighting the life of the slain artist. “Nipsey was a man of the people. He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled,” his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom said in part at the time.

