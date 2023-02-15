Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Col. Paris Davis’ story first gained national attention after the Black retired Vietnam War hero gave his only televised interview with “CBS Mornings” two years ago. During the program, he revealed that when it was time for him to receive the Medal of Honor, his paperwork mysteriously disappeared in 1965.

Doug Sterner, a military historian who was also on active duty in Vietnam, told the network, “This is a veteran, a war hero, who was submitted for our nation’s highest honor, and the paperwork for that award was actually lost. The military is redundant in paperwork if nothing else. And so it’s very rare for that to occur.” Some believe Davis’ race played a key role in him not being bestowed the recognition. In June 1965, he was one of the first Black Army captains in the Green Berets and led a nearly 19-hour raid northeast of Saigon. Billy Waugh, who fought alongside Davis, told CBS the hero came to his rescue after he’d been wounded in battle: “We ended up in an open area together. He grabbed me, and he (dragged) me.”

“I know race was a factor,” Davis expressed to the network. He remembered telling troops, “You can call me Capt. Davis… but you can’t call me a n**ger,” although he said, “It did happen.” Now, at 83 years old, the veteran will finally receive what he earned. According to a statement from the White House, on Monday (Feb. 13), President Joe Biden personally told the retired captain he will receive the Medal of Honor “for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War.” Davis released a message following the special phone call. “The call today from President Biden prompted a wave of memories of the men and women I served with in Vietnam — from the members of 5th Special Forces Group and other U.S. military units to the doctors and nurses who cared for our wounded,” he shared.

Davis added, “I am so very grateful for my family and friends within the military and elsewhere who kept alive the story of A-team, A-321 at Camp Bong Son. I think often of those fateful 19 hours on June 18, 1965 and what our team did to make sure we left no man behind on that battlefield.”

View related post below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey shares extended trailer for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy lands the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Family of Alonzo Bagley filed federal wrongful death suit against Shreveport officer

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis speaks out after niece was killed during Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Four arrested in connection to assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Charlottesville far-right extremist kills himself after skipping fentanyl-trafficking trial

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis' niece identified as one of the students killed in Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
International News
News
Social Justice

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey shares extended trailer for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy lands the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Family of Alonzo Bagley filed federal wrongful death suit against Shreveport officer

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis speaks out after niece was killed during Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Four arrested in connection to assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Charlottesville far-right extremist kills himself after skipping fentanyl-trafficking trial

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis' niece identified as one of the students killed in Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More