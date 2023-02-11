50 Cent can see straight through all the facades of “getting it out of the mud” narratives that have become commonplace in today’s hip hop music. So much so that when it comes to new artists, he is clear that having a catchy hook is not enough to win over his support.

“I only like the ones that I see myself in,” said the rapper, who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. “A lot of the other s–t, I be like, ‘Yeah, what the f–k is this, man?’ I’ve got to believe them and the s–t they’re saying to be into the artist,” he told Billboard in a new interview where he spoke about how younger artists such as Pop Smoke and DaBaby earned his mentorship.

He continued, “They [also] have to want to be mentored. I’ll talk to them and touch base with them because I see that in them. You go, ‘Yo, you have to focus on what you came for and what’s important to you and get those things together versus just riding it out.’”

As many recall, 50 Cent vouched for the “Suge” rapper when he was put through the wringer for the remarks he made about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community while performing at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021. “He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in as a rap artist. They didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar,” said the G-Unit head honcho about DaBaby.

50 Cent was also a huge fan of Pop Smoke. In a past Instagram Live, he said the late emcee was one of his favorites, and he appreciated how he took in all of the veteran’s advice. “He never copied one f—king thing from me. He just looked at it, he saw what was good in it. It influenced him, and he was doing his own thing with it. I fell in love with the n—ga at that point,” said the Power co-creator.

After the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in February 2020, 50 stepped in to executive produce his posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.