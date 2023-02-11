Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent can see straight through all the facades of “getting it out of the mud” narratives that have become commonplace in today’s hip hop music. So much so that when it comes to new artists, he is clear that having a catchy hook is not enough to win over his support.

“I only like the ones that I see myself in,” said the rapper, who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. “A lot of the other s–t, I be like, ‘Yeah, what the f–k is this, man?’ I’ve got to believe them and the s–t they’re saying to be into the artist,” he told Billboard in a new interview where he spoke about how younger artists such as Pop Smoke and DaBaby earned his mentorship.

He continued, “They [also] have to want to be mentored. I’ll talk to them and touch base with them because I see that in them. You go, ‘Yo, you have to focus on what you came for and what’s important to you and get those things together versus just riding it out.’”

As many recall, 50 Cent vouched for the “Suge” rapper when he was put through the wringer for the remarks he made about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community while performing at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021. “He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in as a rap artist. They didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar,” said the G-Unit head honcho about DaBaby.

50 Cent was also a huge fan of Pop Smoke. In a past Instagram Live, he said the late emcee was one of his favorites, and he appreciated how he took in all of the veteran’s advice. “He never copied one f—king thing from me. He just looked at it, he saw what was good in it. It influenced him, and he was doing his own thing with it. I fell in love with the n—ga at that point,” said the Power co-creator.

After the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in February 2020, 50 stepped in to executive produce his posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Kodak Black reveals he enrolled at Arizona State University

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

California middle school student disciplined for racist Black History Month cotton ball joke

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Louisiana State Police to investigate two officer-involved shootings that occurred within days of each other

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
50 Cent
DaBaby
News
Pop Smoke
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Kodak Black reveals he enrolled at Arizona State University

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

California middle school student disciplined for racist Black History Month cotton ball joke

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Louisiana State Police to investigate two officer-involved shootings that occurred within days of each other

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More