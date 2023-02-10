Photo: Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

As far as rap groups are concerned, getting high praise from one of the most prolific groups is a win every time. Sheek Louch has paid a huge compliment to Migos by labeling the Atlanta trio as The LOX of the South. During his sit-down with DJ Vlad yesterday (Feb. 9), Sheek was reminded that it is not the first time the Yonkers trio have heaped major praise on the Quality Control rappers. “Yeah, earlier when they said they feel like the best group out, they supposed to feel like that,” Louch said. “They made a hard impact and this and that. But you know, I told you how I feel about who is the best groups.”

Sheek Louch then reflected on the loss of Takeoff and how he only had positive interactions the few times they met. “Rest in peace to that brother, so sad, man, because every time I seen him he was cool as hell… I don’t know too much but he was just cool, laid back,” he added. With Takeoff being killed at the age of 28, Sheek shared how it’s a shame that he won’t be able to enjoy the fruits of his labor in his 30s and 40s like The LOX did. “You supposed to be chilling right now at 40, 40 plus. You supposed to be doing cool s**t and loving life and passing what you know to the youngins. That’s it — now y’all run this company,” he continued.

The LOX are known as one of the best rap groups of all time, and even though the Migos are no more (unfortunately), this is one hell of a compliment to receive. Check out Sheek and Vlad’s conversation now.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Migos
News
Rap
Sheek Louch
Takeoff
The LOX

