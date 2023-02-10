Back in 2021, Mr Jazzy Life released the album My Life My Way, a 19-song body of work with contributions from Produca P, Ben Rockin, KDY Slim, E-Major Unruly, Tokyo Crow, G-Town Wayne, and more. Today (Feb. 10), the D.C. veteran returns with a deluxe edition of that project, which removes one song — “S**ttin'” — and adds on five new cuts for fans to enjoy.

One of the added tracks, “Get This $,” sees Jazzy Life connecting with fellow Uptown talents Richie Starboi, Young Fre$h, Ron Doub, and longtime collaborator Biness Man E. The posse cut is an ode to generating revenue above all else (“Wait a minute, give me some money, stackin’ these 100s…”).

In addition to My Life My Way (Deluxe), fans can also check out a new visual for the album opener, “My Life.” The cinematic clip brings viewers to an unknown tropical location where the artist and his crew reflect on their successes.

“Don’t worry ’bout me, get your cake up, ain’t heard about me, then you’re late, bruh, old Hot Rizzle, been certified, got a question ’bout me, just ask your wife, one thing about me, I’m just living life, yeah, my life, my life, I’m tryna get it right, they say they wit’ it, but can’t see the light, so I’ma have to show ’em how we do it right…”

It’s been a decade since Mr Jazzy Life dropped off the acclaimed mixtape Out On Bail, a 17-track offering that saw features from many of his fellow Likeblood brethren. Since then, he’s remained on the scene via loose singles like “VIP,” “John Wall,” “Let Me See It,” “Oh La La,” and “Pull Up.” Press play on both My Life My Way (Deluxe) and the video for “My Life” below.