Photo: Cover art for Mr Jazzy Life’s ‘My Life My Way’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Back in 2021, Mr Jazzy Life released the album My Life My Way, a 19-song body of work with contributions from Produca P, Ben Rockin, KDY Slim, E-Major Unruly, Tokyo Crow, G-Town Wayne, and more. Today (Feb. 10), the D.C. veteran returns with a deluxe edition of that project, which removes one song — “S**ttin'” — and adds on five new cuts for fans to enjoy.

One of the added tracks, “Get This $,” sees Jazzy Life connecting with fellow Uptown talents Richie Starboi, Young Fre$h, Ron Doub, and longtime collaborator Biness Man E. The posse cut is an ode to generating revenue above all else (“Wait a minute, give me some money, stackin’ these 100s…”).

In addition to My Life My Way (Deluxe), fans can also check out a new visual for the album opener, “My Life.” The cinematic clip brings viewers to an unknown tropical location where the artist and his crew reflect on their successes.

“Don’t worry ’bout me, get your cake up, ain’t heard about me, then you’re late, bruh, old Hot Rizzle, been certified, got a question ’bout me, just ask your wife, one thing about me, I’m just living life, yeah, my life, my life, I’m tryna get it right, they say they wit’ it, but can’t see the light, so I’ma have to show ’em how we do it right…”

It’s been a decade since Mr Jazzy Life dropped off the acclaimed mixtape Out On Bail, a 17-track offering that saw features from many of his fellow Likeblood brethren. Since then, he’s remained on the scene via loose singles like “VIP,” “John Wall,” “Let Me See It,” “Oh La La,” and “Pull Up.” Press play on both My Life My Way (Deluxe) and the video for “My Life” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka come together for '1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2'

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Central Cee returns with new single "Me and You"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Kash Doll joins forces with DJ Drama for ‘Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils new visual for "Camry"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

NAV drops off new "Lately" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lambo4oe link up for "Let's Ride (Trailer Anthem)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Mr Jazzy Life
New Music
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka come together for '1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2'

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Central Cee returns with new single "Me and You"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Kash Doll joins forces with DJ Drama for ‘Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils new visual for "Camry"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

NAV drops off new "Lately" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lambo4oe link up for "Let's Ride (Trailer Anthem)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More