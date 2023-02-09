Yesterday (Feb. 8), R&B/Soul powerhouse Patti LaBelle left viewers and fans alike in awe of her soulful performance at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

The Philadelphia native took to the Mesa Arts Center stage and stunned in her signature side bob paired with a matching royal eggplant purple pants suit with ruffles and a semi-train. The award-winning songwriter, also deemed as the Godmother of Soul, reminded the audience of some of her most famous songs as she performed “Something Special (Is Gonna Happen Tonight),” “If Only You Knew,” and more.

In a phone interview with the Arizona Republic, the “New Attitude” singer expressed her gratitude for being amongst those chosen for the event while representing her hometown team, saying:

“I’m just happy to be a part of it because I’m an Eagles fan from Philadelphia, so you know I had to have at least a little bit to do with this concert.”

The “Lady Marmalade” singer has been putting on a show for millions with her iconic vocals for over six decades. She began her remarkable professional career in the 1960s as the lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, then Labelle. Afterward, she would launch a solo career that would yield chart-topping, award-winning hits, including “The Best is Yet to Come” and “On My Own.”

This year, LaBelle performed as a headliner for the formerly known as Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, which according to its event site “joins together key NFL players, top Gospel/Contemporary Christian and mainstream Grammy award-winning artists and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages.”

But while a headliner, LaBelle didn’t share the stage alone. Other speakers and performers who grace the soulful celebration stage with performances include The Players Choir, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton, and former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb.

And along with performances, speeches and awards were given as NFL agent Nicole Lynn accepted the “Faith in Action Award” for honoree NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The annual event began in 1999, at the Super Bowl XXXIII, and is the first and only inspirational concert and television special to be permitted by the NFL. It has spent the past 24 years creating an “inspiration fusion” of great athletes, celebrities, and artists to “bring audiences an evening of uplifting music and messages of hope & faith at the Biggest Game On Earth!”