Today (Feb. 9), Babyface returns with a new single titled “As a matter of fact,” which he co-produced alongside Tommy Brown. The upbeat offering sees the R&B legend singing about the beginning stages of love for another:

“I just met my heart, for the first time, I just met the craziest girl in the whole wide world, and I just felt a sunrise in the moonlight, and it shines on my heart, ‘cause she’s so fine, so fly, all day, all night, and as a matter of fact, I ain’t ever fell in love so fast, ain’t nobody ever do me like that, I ain’t ever wanted nothin’ so bad…”

“As a matter of fact” is both Babyface’s first solo drop since 2015’s Return Of The Tender Lover and his first single under P Music Group, a label that boasts a roster full of iconic acts like Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill, Jodeci, and Teddy Riley. Last year, he liberated the conceptual album Girls Night Out, a 13-track effort with collaborations alongside Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Queen Naija, Muni Long, Tiana Major9, Doechii, Sevyn Streeter, and more. One of its standouts, the Ella Mai-assisted “Keeps On Fallin’,” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

In an interview with Okayplayer, Babyface gave his take on how music has changed and how he’s keeping up with it:

“There are so many places where you can reach people that you didn’t think you could reach them before,” he stated. “I think, for me, my real blessing is not just what I’ve done in the past, but the fact that I can still be here today creating more memories for people, and the future. So my chapter isn’t over yet — I still have more work to do.”

Press play on Babyface‘s “As a matter of fact” below.